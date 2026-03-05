Chronic Conditions Dominate this Year's List of Most Common (and Expensive) Pet Health Problems

For the 15th year, Nationwide shares its most common pet insurance claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, millions of pets visit the vet—but what's actually behind those unexpected appointments? Nationwide® analyzed the more than 3.3 million pet insurance claims submitted for dogs and cats from its more than one million insured pets to uncover the real health issues most likely to disrupt a family's routine and budget.

This year's findings highlight a trend many pet families may find surprising: most of the top conditions for both dogs and cats are chronic conditions. This means they don't just cause a one-time emergency, and they can become part of a long-term, expensive healthcare routine.

"Each year, these findings remind us just how much of our pets' health is shaped by ongoing, chronic conditions," said Dr. Emily Tincher, chief veterinary officer at Nationwide. "While not every illness can be prevented, pet families have real power when they understand their pet's unique risks and catch early changes in behavior or health. Our goal is to give pet parents the tools and knowledge they need to support their pets through every stage of life."

Dog Trends: Allergies top the list again and chronic issues dominate the top 10

Skin allergies rank #1 again , for the 15 th year running.

, for the 15 year running. No movement in the top 9 conditions , signaling persistent, widespread health patterns among U.S. dogs.

, signaling persistent, widespread health patterns among U.S. dogs. Seizures enter the top 10 for the first time but are very closely followed by kidney disease and cranial cruciate ligament tears.

but are very closely followed by kidney disease and cranial cruciate ligament tears. Chronic conditions make up 6 of the top 10 and may require long-lasting care and follow families for years, underscoring the importance of ongoing care and budgeting.

Top 10 Canine Conditions & Cost1

*Denotes chronic conditions

Condition Cost Estimated yearly cost for chronic condition2 Skin Allergies* $286 $891 Intestinal upset/diarrhea $768 - Ear infection $312 - Arthritis* $420 $1,245 Trauma $755 - Dental disease* $1,420 $1,420 Urinary tract infection $575 - Heart disease* $596 $1,283 Liver disease* $569 $841 NEW: Seizures* $783 $1,477

Cat trends: Tummy troubles lead the pack again with chronic conditions climbing

For the third consecutive year, digestive issues stay firmly in the top spot.

The top six conditions remain unchanged from last year, showing consistent health patterns across the feline population.

A striking 7 out of 10 conditions for cats are chronic, meaning long-term costs can far exceed a single visit.

The bottom half of the list sees some reshuffling among inflammatory bowel disease (#7 in 2024), diabetes (#8 in 2024), and respiratory infection (#9 in 2024).

Top 10 Cats Conditions & Cost 1

*Denotes chronic conditions

Condition Cost Estimated yearly cost for chronic condition2 Intestinal upset/diarrhea $863 - Urinary tract infection $1,005 - Kidney failure* $727 $1,251 Dental disease* $1,671 $1,671 Arthritis* $448 $1,360 Overactive thyroid* $523 $1,118 Diabetes* $898 $2,194 Respiratory infection $593 - Inflammatory bowel disease* $792 $1,534 Skin Allergies* $342 $612

While not every health issue can be prevented, pet parents can make a big difference by knowing what their pets are most at risk for and spotting symptoms early. To help families stay informed, Nationwide Pet HealthZone® offers free, easy-to-use resources covering more than 100 dog breeds and 11 cat breeds — giving pet owners practical ways to support their pets' long-term health — giving pet owners practical ways to support their pets' long-term health.

With Nationwide pet health insurance, many veterinary expenses associated with the diagnosis and treatment of these common conditions are eligible for reimbursement based on the member's chosen coverage. It's important to obtain coverage before your pet begins experiencing any symptoms because pre-existing conditions are excluded. To explore options visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 1 million actively insured pets, Nationwide is the first and one of the largest providers of pet insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Products and discounts not available to all persons in all states. Insurance terms, definitions and explanations are intended for informational purposes only and do not in any way replace or modify the definitions and information contained in individual insurance contracts, policies or declaration pages, which are controlling. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Instagram. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

1 These numbers were calculated by analyzing the 80th percentile of costs Nationwide pet insurance policyholders reported January 1 – December 31, 2025, within the first 30 days after diagnosis for a given condition.

2 These numbers were calculated by analyzing the 80th percentile of costs Nationwide pet insurance policyholders reported January 1 – December 31, 2025, within the first year after diagnosis for a given condition.

