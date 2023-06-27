Chronic Kidney Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2023-2032: With Focus on United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights:

The majority of prevalent CKD patients were estimated in the US followed by EU4 and the UK, and Japan . The diagnosed patient of CKD in the US was estimated to be 5.5 million.

. The diagnosed patient of CKD in the US was estimated to be 5.5 million. In 2022, the market size of CKD was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 2,566 million , and lowest in Italy with USD 115 million which is further expected to increase by 2032.

, and lowest in with which is further expected to increase by 2032. The total market size of the CKD treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period (2023-2032) due to emerging treatments that includes Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), empagliflozin, KBP-5074, ziltivekimab, bardoxolone methyl, and semaglutide.

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD were higher in females (around 8,320 thousand cases) as compared to males (around 7,790 thousand) in 2022 in the 7MM.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CKD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CKD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



CKD market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM CKD market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current CKD treatment practice/algorithm and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom

, , , and ) and the Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Diagnosis



CKD can be diagnosed using blood and urine tests. The eGFR blood test shows the efficiency with which the kidneys are working. Imaging tests such as an ultrasound, CT scan, X-ray, or MRI are also used.



Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Treatment



There's no cure for CKD, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and stop it from getting worse. The treatment plan includes lifestyle and dietary changes, and medicines to lower blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol are used. Diuretics (water pills) are used to help the kidneys get rid of water and lower swelling. Dialysis may be needed in some cases. A kidney transplant may be an option when the kidneys have failed as in advanced CKD.



Many molecules are in the pipeline to treat CKD patients across the 7MM to cater to their needs. Some major products are anticipated hit the market during the study period 2019-2032, including KBP-074, renal autologous cell therapy (REACT), semaglutide, bardoxolone methyl, empagliflozin, and ziltivekimab.



Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Epidemiology



As the market is derived using patient based model, the CKD epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Cases of CKD, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Complication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD and Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the UK, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM comprised of approximately 16 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period (2023-2032)

According to the publisher's estimates, the US accounted for approximately 5.6 million diagnosed cases whereas in the EU4 and the UK, there were around 6.9 million diagnosed CKD cases in 2022. Japan accounted for 3.5 million diagnosed cases of CKD in 2022. These cases are expected to increase in the US, EU4 and the UK, and expected to decrease in Japan by 2032

accounted for 3.5 million diagnosed cases of CKD in 2022. These cases are expected to increase in the US, EU4 and the UK, and expected to decrease in by 2032 Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CKD (approximately 2.3 million cases), followed by the Germany (approximately 1.5 million cases) in 2022. On the other hand, Italy (0.7 million cases) had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK countries and the 7MM.

(approximately 1.5 million cases) in 2022. On the other hand, (0.7 million cases) had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK countries and the 7MM. CKD has been identified as a female-dominant disease; in our analysis, the number of females suffering was higher than males. In 2022, 52% cases of CKD were of females, while 48% cases were of males in the 7MM.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the CKD report encloses a detailed analysis of CKD marketed drugs and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the CKD clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT): ProKidney



REACT is a cell therapy product produced from a patient's kidney cells; REACT comprises a proprietary mixture of progenitor cells that have been taken from a patient, selected and grown, and then returned to the patient's kidney.



REACT has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the FDA, as well as EMA, MHRA, and Health Canada guidance.



Drug Class Insights



Accurate diagnosis, non-pharmacologic interventions, and pharmacologic treatments are all important aspects of managing CKD.



There are different types of medications available in market. Available medicines cannot reverse CKD; however, they are used to treat complications and slow further kidney damage. The publisher's market forecast focus on the market revenue generated by pharmacological therapies (including all the currently used off-label therapies) prescribed for the management of CKD and doesn't comprise the revenue generated by devices &/or surgical procedures including dialysis.



Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Outlook



For the purpose of study, the chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is categorized on the basis of drug class such as Erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA), Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors and Angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE-I and ARBs), Antidiabetics, Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT), and Urate Lowering Therapies.



FARXIGA (dapagliflozin) has been approved in the US, EU and Japan for the treatment of CKD in adults with and without T2D. In 2019, INVOKANA (canagliflozin) has been approved by FDA to reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), worsening of kidney function, cardiovascular (CV) death, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes and diabetic kidney disease (nephropathy). Both dapagliflozin and canagliflozin are inhibitors of SGLT2.



KERENDIA has been approved in the US in 2021, in EU in 2022 and in Japan in 2022 for CKD and type 2 DM. JYNARQUE (tolvaptan) is a selective vasopressin V2-receptor antagonist indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing ADPKD. The medication has been approved as a treatment for adults with ADPKD in Japan, the EU, the US, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Australia, Turkey and Taiwan.



In emerging scenario, several companies are creating medications including antidiabetics, uricosurics, antihypertensives and novel therapies such as cell therapy. These include renal autologous cell therapy/REACT (ProKidney), bardoxolone methyl (Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), KBP-5074 (KBP Biosciences), semaglutide (Novo Nordisk A/S), ziltivekimab (Novo Nordisk A/S), and empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim). They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of CKD.

The total market size of CKD in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,934 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032)

in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032) The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 8.7% due to increasing prevalent cases of the disease and launch of the emerging therapies.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounts for the maximum market size in 2022 while Italy occupies the bottom of the ladder in 2022.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. For example, for REACT, we expect the drug uptake to be slow-medium with a peak share of 0.8%, years to peak is expected to be 7 years from the year of launch.



Further detailed analysis of emerging therapies drug uptake in the report.



Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates investigating the drugs in Phase III. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for CKD emerging therapies.



KOL-Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry Experts contacted for insights on CKD evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient's therapy switching acceptability, drug uptake along with challenges related to accessibility, include Medical/scientific writers, Medical Professors, University of Arizona College of Medicine, US, Researchers from Health Economics and Outcomes Research Ltd., Cardiff, the UK, and Others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights, however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as Universite Claude Bernard, France, Kings College Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust, the UK, National University in Niigata, Japan etc. were contacted. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or CKD market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, executive summary, descriptive overview of CKD, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression along with treatment guidelines

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies along with the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies, which will have an impact on at the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of CKD market; historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey and treatment preference that help in shaping and driving the 7MM CKD market

Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Pipeline Analysis

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Size and Trends

Existing and future Market Opportunity

Key Strengths

Ten Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Attribute analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

Companies Mentioned:

ProKidney

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

KBP Biosciences

Kibow Pharma

Cincor Pharma

AstraZeneca

Allena Pharmaceuticals

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqjnt3

