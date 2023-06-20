Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market to Reach $47.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and technological advancement in chronic kidney disease treatment drive the growth of the global Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market by Treatment (Drugs and Dialysis), and by End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global chronic kidney disease treatment market generated $32 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $47.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and technological advancement drive the growth of the global Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market. However, the high cost of chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatment presents a significant challenge and hampers market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of strategies by key manufacturers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $32 billion Market Size in 2032 $47.9 billion CAGR 4.0 % No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments covered Treatment, End Users, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) Technological advancement in chronic kidney disease treatment Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost of CKD treatment

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the chronic kidney disease treatment market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, there was a rise in the adoption of in-home dialysis and telemedicine, which in turn presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the chronic kidney disease treatment market.

The dialysis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on treatment, the dialysis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global chronic kidney disease treatment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of CKD, advancements in dialysis technology, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased accessibility to reimbursement policies. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global chronic kidney disease treatment market revenue, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that it is a primary healthcare provider and is often equipped with specialized departments and facilities dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of CKD.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America dominated the global chronic kidney disease treatment market in 2022, garnering more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of CKD, the presence of key players, and the availability of high-quality healthcare system and modern medical technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large patient population, growth in awareness about the potential of chronic kidney disease treatment, and an increase in healthcare funding.

Leading Market Players: -

Astrazeneca Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun SE

Abbvie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Fresenius SE And Co. KGaA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global chronic kidney disease treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research