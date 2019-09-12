Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market - Global Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028
Sep 12, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CLBP in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of CLBP from 2017 to 2028 segmented by the seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
The CLBP market report gives a thorough understanding of the CLBP by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CLBP in the US, Europe, and Japan.
The CLBP market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market, and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
A number of medications have proven to be effective in chronic pain disorders and their use individually or in combination should improve the management of chronic pain. Especially for neuropathic pain, the medications recommended as first-line treatments include TCAs, SNRIs, calcium channel a2-d ligands, and lidocaine patch. Opioid analgesics and tramadol are recommended as second-line treatments that can be considered for first-line use in selected clinical circumstances.
A thorough understanding of pain mechanisms and good communication between physicians and patients are required to improve patient outcomes. Avoiding ineffective treatments and maximizing the treatments that have been proven beneficial in clinical trials (i.e., evidence-based treatments) are likely to produce better outcomes than have often been experienced by clinicians and patients in the management of chronic pain. Additionally, identifying and co-managing pain that is comorbid with psychiatric disorders have promise for improving both the physical and psychological outcomes.
Furthermore, the multimodality treatment of chronic pain incorporates not only this approach to pharmacological treatment, but also non-pharmacological strategies such as interventional pain management, physiotherapy, psychotherapy, and pain rehabilitation.
The market size of CLBP in the 7MM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% for the study period (2017-2028). The current market size of CLBP is entirely dependent on supportive treatment regimens, along with the drugs that have been approved to treat comorbidities associated with CLBP, and those that are in general approved for chronic pain. The supportive therapies are either prescribed as monotherapy or are given in combination. The prescription of these therapies varies greatly among the 7MM countries, i.e. while opioids remain the mainstay of treatment in the United States, NSAIDs are more commonly prescribed in the EU-5 countries.
With the launch of the effective branded targeted therapies, the market is going to rise which will introduce another USD 623.19 million in 2022, to the overall therapies market. Of the emerging therapies, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus, Pfizer/Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Nektar Therapeutics, Egalet Corporation are expected to enter the treatment market, with their respective products, during the forecast period [2019-2028].
The current opioid prescription market is expected to decline in the coming years. This may be attributed to the fact that in the coming years, patients with CLBP will switch from currently prescribed opioids to emerging opioid therapies, such as, NKTR-181 (Nektar Therapeutics), Buprenorphine (CAM2038; Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus), and Egalet-002 (Egalet Corporation), which have proven safety and efficacy in CLBP patients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2017
2.2. Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2028
3. Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Signs and Symptoms
3.3. Causes and Risk Factors
3.4. Genetics of Chronic Lower Back Pain
3.5. Pathophysiology
3.5.1. Degenerative Cascade
3.5.2. Mechanistic factors involved behind the cause of CLBP
3.5.3. Neuroplasticity and central sensitization
3.5.4. Connective tissue remodeling in CLBP
3.5.5. Effect of connective tissue pathology on sensory afferent modulation
3.5.6. CLBP and Connective Tissue Remodeling
3.5.7. Pathophysiological model
3.6. Type of pain
3.6.1. Diskogenic pain
3.6.2. Lumbar spinal stenosis
3.6.3. Sacroiliac pain
3.6.4. Facet-joint pain
3.6.5. Radicular pain
3.6.6. Muscular pain
3.7. Diagnosis
3.7.1. Clinical History
3.7.2. Physical Examination
3.7.3. Imaging Guidelines
3.7.4. Assessment of Pain
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
4.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
4.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
4.6. Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM
5. United States Epidemiology
5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States
5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States
5.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States
5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States
5.6. Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in the United States
5.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the United States
5.8. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the United States
6. EU5 Epidemiology
7. Japan Epidemiology
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Non-pharmacological treatments
8.2. Pharmacologic Treatments
8.2.1. Non-opioids Analgesics
8.2.2. Opioid Analgesics
8.2.3. Tramadol W
8.2.4. Antidepressants
8.2.5. Muscle relaxants
8.3. Treatment Algorithm
9. Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain
9.1. NICE Guidelines
9.1.1. Recommendation
9.2. Center of disease control and prevention (CDC) Guidelines
9.2.1. Recommendations
9.3. American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines
9.3.1. Recommendations
10. Unmet Needs
11. Marketed Products
11.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company
11.1.1. Product Description
11.1.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.1.3. Clinical development
11.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.1.5. Advantages and disadvantages
11.1.6. Product Profile
11.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical
11.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma
11.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross Competition
12.2. NKTR-181: Nektar Therapeutics
12.2.1. Drug Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
12.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer
12.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals
12.5. MPC-06-ID (Rexlemestrocel-L): Mesoblast
12.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus
12.7. Egalet-002: Egalet Corporation
12.8. ALLOD-2: Allodynic Therapeutics
12.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX-051): Sollis Therapeutics
12.10. GRT6005: Grnenthal GmbH
12.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies
12.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.
12.13. AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics
12.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation
12.15. IDCT: DiscGenics
12.16. SP-102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals
12.17. SX600: SpineThera
13. Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): 7MM Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in 7MM
13.3. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by Therapies in the 7MM
13.4. Opioid Epidemic across the 7MM Countries
Companies Mentioned
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Collegium Pharmaceutical
- Purdue Pharma
- BioDelivery Sciences International
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly/Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Mesoblast
- Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus
- Egalet Corporation
- Allodynic Therapeutics
- Sollis Therapeutics
- Grnenthal GmbH
- Frontier Biotechnologies
- Astellas Pharma Europe B.V
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Yuhan Corporation
- DiscGenics
- Semnur Pharmaceuticals
- SpineThera
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqjjf2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article