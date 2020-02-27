Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market, Forecast to 2025 - Roche, AstraZeneca, Verastem, Novartis, and AbbVie are Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 2.1% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the global prevalence of various cancers and the rise in the geriatric population. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society reports for chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2019, about 20,720 new cases and 3,930 deaths caused were due to CLL in the United States which directly resulted in higher demand for efficient treatments fueling the growth of the market.



Also, an increase in the investment by the key players in the pharmaceutical R&D sector is expected to boost the growth of the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market throughout the forecasted period.



Key Market Trends



The Parenteral Route of Administration Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

The parenteral route of administration segment is expected to witness the largest market revenue share in recent years and expected to do so over the forecast period. This dominance is due to their rapid absorbed and onset of action along with their availability in various routes such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intrathecal, or intramuscular routes according to the need of the patient.

On the other hand, the drugs administered through the oral route experience the highest growth due to availability of various products in oral dosage forms like tablets and capsules along with combination of more than one drug which helps physicians coupled by the enhanced patient compliance due to their non-invasive nature and ease of administration without physicians assistance helps the oral dosage forms segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By Treatment, Chemotherapy accounts for its largest market share due to its access from decades and owing to the wide range of products that are available in the market contributing to the growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to dominate the overall chronic lymphocytic leukemia market throughout the forecast period.



A steep rise in incidences of various cancers with the rapid growth of elder individuals. For instance, according to the report published by the American Cancer Society in January 2020, the risk of CLL increases with a rise in the age and estimates that about 9 out of 10 people with CLL are over age 50 which directly drives for growth of the CLL market.



Also, an increase in the approvals from regulatory bodies along with ongoing research activities by the major companies in the United States are likely to contribute the largest share of revenue in the region propelling the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market.



Competitive Landscape



The Chronic lymphocytic leukemia market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players.



Few of the key players are developing the biosimilars to the existing chemotherapies while others are launching the generic products trending in the market. For instance, in November 2019, AstraZeneca PLC received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Calquence (acalabrutinib) to treat adult patients with CLL which is expected to impel the global Chronic lymphocytic leukemia market growth throughout the forecast period.



Furthermore, few key players are entering into partnerships to develop and increase their market position globally. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, Verastem Inc, Novartis AG, and AbbVie Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Global Prevalence of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Coupled With the Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Huge Product Pipeline along with Growing Research Activities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher Cost of the Patented Drugs and Therapies

4.3.2 Adverse Side Effects Associated with Chemotherapy

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Route of Administration

5.1.1 Oral

5.1.2 Parenteral

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.2.2 Immunotherapy

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Speciality Clinics

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United states

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.3 Verastem Inc.

6.1.4 Novartis AG

6.1.5 AbbVie Inc

6.1.6 Gilead Sciences

6.1.7 Arno Therapeutics

6.1.8 Genzyme Corporation

6.1.9 Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

6.1.10 Ono pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

6.1.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



