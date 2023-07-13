Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Analysis Report 2023: A Global $31.25+ Billion Industry by 2032 Featuring Leading Players - AstraZeneca, Orion, Novartis, Teva, GSK, Mylan, & CHIESI Farmaceutici

13 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type, By Product Type, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market size is expected to reach USD 31.29 billion by 2032
One significant reason anticipated to accelerate the growth and demand of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market is the increase in COPD cases among the global population. In addition, the young population's intake of alcohol and tobacco is increasing, and more people are becoming aware of COPD and its treatment.
COPD could develop as a result of tobacco use. Around the world, there are more and more adults who are dependent on cigarettes. Workplace air pollution and other risk factors are both present. The WHO states that cigarette smoke exposure is the leading cause of COPD.
Smoking is the primary environmental risk factor for COPD, although other exposures to the environment, such as those to air pollution and biomass fuels, may also be involved. In addition to disclosures, host factors can put people at risk for COPD. Some are accelerated aging, improper lung development, and aberrant genetics.
For instance, In January 2022, a phase 4 trial comparing Yuperli (revefenacin) with Spiriva (tiotropium) was conducted to improve lung health in persons with COPD. Theravance Biopharma and Mylan (Viatris) worked together to create it. You can use a nebulizer to inhale this solution.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Highlights
- By drug type, bronchodilator segment is expected to increase over a forecast period due to increased cases of COPD and asthma.
- Nebulizers segment is expected to grow rapidly in the market over the forecast period due to new technologies invented in nebulizers.
- The need for cutting-edge medicines, the rise of the healthcare infrastructure, and more government funding are expected to positively impact the North American market and contribute to its expansion.
- The major international participants include AstraZeneca, Orion Corporation, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan (Viatris), CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increased government and pharmaceutical sector spending on R&D
- Increase consumer awareness and introduction of new products
Restraints and Challenges
- Introduction of a new product is the industry's greatest challenge
Business Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Industry trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- AstraZeneca
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK)
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Pneuma Respiratory
- Microlife Corporation
- HELTMAN Medikal A.S.
- Promed Technology Co. Limited
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Orion Corporation
- Sanofi
- Circassia Pharmaceuticals (UK)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- LepuMedical Technology (Beijing)Co.
- Verona Pharmaceuticals
Scope of the Report
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, by Drug Type (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- Phosphodiesterase-4 Inhibitor
- Bronchodilators
- Long-Acting Bronchodilators
- Short-Acting Bronchodilators
- Methylxanthines
- Corticosteroids
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, by Product Type (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- Inhalers
- Dry Powders Inhalers
- Metered-Dose Inhalers
- Soft Mist Inhalers
- Nebulizers
- Ultrasonic Nebulizers
- Jet Nebulizers
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, by Region (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Netherland
- Spain
- Russia
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5ucd1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article