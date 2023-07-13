Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Analysis Report 2023: A Global $31.25+ Billion Industry by 2032 Featuring Leading Players - AstraZeneca, Orion, Novartis, Teva, GSK, Mylan, & CHIESI Farmaceutici

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type, By Product Type, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market size is expected to reach USD 31.29 billion by 2032



One significant reason anticipated to accelerate the growth and demand of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market is the increase in COPD cases among the global population. In addition, the young population's intake of alcohol and tobacco is increasing, and more people are becoming aware of COPD and its treatment.

COPD could develop as a result of tobacco use. Around the world, there are more and more adults who are dependent on cigarettes. Workplace air pollution and other risk factors are both present. The WHO states that cigarette smoke exposure is the leading cause of COPD.



Smoking is the primary environmental risk factor for COPD, although other exposures to the environment, such as those to air pollution and biomass fuels, may also be involved. In addition to disclosures, host factors can put people at risk for COPD. Some are accelerated aging, improper lung development, and aberrant genetics.



For instance, In January 2022, a phase 4 trial comparing Yuperli (revefenacin) with Spiriva (tiotropium) was conducted to improve lung health in persons with COPD. Theravance Biopharma and Mylan (Viatris) worked together to create it. You can use a nebulizer to inhale this solution.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Highlights

By drug type, bronchodilator segment is expected to increase over a forecast period due to increased cases of COPD and asthma.

Nebulizers segment is expected to grow rapidly in the market over the forecast period due to new technologies invented in nebulizers.

The need for cutting-edge medicines, the rise of the healthcare infrastructure, and more government funding are expected to positively impact the North American market and contribute to its expansion.

The major international participants include AstraZeneca, Orion Corporation, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan (Viatris), CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increased government and pharmaceutical sector spending on R&D

Increase consumer awareness and introduction of new products

Restraints and Challenges

Introduction of a new product is the industry's greatest challenge

Business Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pneuma Respiratory

Microlife Corporation

HELTMAN Medikal A.S.

Promed Technology Co. Limited

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Orion Corporation

Sanofi

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (UK)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LepuMedical Technology ( Beijing )Co.

)Co. Verona Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Report

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, by Drug Type (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Phosphodiesterase-4 Inhibitor

Bronchodilators

Long-Acting Bronchodilators

Short-Acting Bronchodilators

Methylxanthines

Corticosteroids

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, by Product Type (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Inhalers

Dry Powders Inhalers

Metered-Dose Inhalers

Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Jet Nebulizers

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, by Region (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Netherland

Spain

Russia

Italy

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

Malaysia

Indonesia

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Latin America

Argentina

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

