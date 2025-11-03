Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Due to Strong Pipeline and Advanced Therapeutic Strategies | DelveInsight

The chronic progressive multiple sclerosis market size is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2025–2034). According to DelveInsight's analysis, this growth is expected to be driven by the rising diagnosed prevalence of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, increasing disease awareness, improved access to advanced therapies, and the anticipated launch of emerging treatments such as BTK inhibitors and neuroprotective agents. Additionally, ongoing research focused on remyelination and neuroregeneration is likely to expand therapeutic options, further fueling market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic progressive multiple sclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Summary

The market size for chronic progressive multiple sclerosis in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest chronic progressive multiple sclerosis treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that in 2024, multiple sclerosis had approximately 1.6 million cases across the 7MM. This growing prevalence, which includes increasing cases of multiple sclerosis, is projected to rise significantly with a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Leading chronic progressive multiple sclerosis companies developing emerging therapies, such as Sanofi, Roche, Immunic Therapeutics, AB Science, Abata Therapeutics, Tiziana Life Sciences LTD, Kyverna Therapeutics, NeuroGenesis, and others, are developing new therapy for chronic progressive multiple sclerosis that can be available in the Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for chronic progressive multiple sclerosis that can be available in the Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis market in the coming years. The promising chronic progressive multiple sclerosis therapies in clinical trials include Tolebrutinib, Fenebrutinib, Vidofludimus calcium, Masitinib, ABA-101, Foralumab, KYV-101, Ocrelizumab, NG01, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market

Rising Multiple Sclerosis Prevalence

The global prevalence of multiple sclerosis is increasing, with earlier and more accurate diagnoses facilitated by advanced imaging technologies like MRI. In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalence of multiple sclerosis across the 7MM was estimated at approximately 1.6 million cases. This figure is projected to grow at a modest pace throughout the 2025–2034 forecast period.

Therapeutic Landscape of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Current treatments for chronic progressive multiple sclerosis include ocrelizumab (B-cell depletion, for PPMS and RRMS), siponimod (S1P modulator for active SPMS), cladribine (lymphocyte-depleting oral therapy), and mitoxantrone (limited use in SPMS due to toxicity), though options remain limited compared to relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Rising Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Activities

The chronic progressive multiple sclerosis market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years due to the rise in novel drugs and therapies. The participation of the key players like Sanofi (Tolebrutinib), Roche (Fenebrutinib and Ocrelizumab), Immunic Therapeutics (Vidofludimus calcium), AB Science (Masitinib), Abata Therapeutics (ABA-101), Tiziana Life Sciences LTD (Foralumab), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYV-101), NeuroGenesis (NG01), and others, is expected to emerge in favor of the change in the dynamics of the market.

Promising of Tolebrutinib in Slowing Disease Progression

BTK inhibitors, such as tolebrutinib, demonstrated a 31% reduction in disease progression in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis, underscoring their promise to transform treatment approaches and enhance patient outcomes in this challenging stage of the disease.

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Analysis

Multiple sclerosis has no known cure, but available treatments help reduce relapse rates and slow disease progression. Acute flare-ups are typically managed with intravenous corticosteroids such as methylprednisolone for 3–5 days, often followed by an oral taper. These agents rapidly suppress inflammation in the central nervous system and aid functional recovery, though they do not alter the long-term course of the disease. For ongoing management, disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) form the cornerstone of care, aiming to prevent relapses, delay progression, and preserve quality of life. The DMT landscape spans first- to fourth-line options, with therapy selection guided by efficacy, safety, and individual patient considerations. While interferons remain a mainstay, newer targeted agents have demonstrated superior efficacy and tolerability, marking a move toward personalized treatment approaches and driving continued market expansion for innovative multiple sclerosis therapies.

Among currently approved therapies, OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) by Genentech/Roche stands out as the only drug approved for both relapsing MS forms (CIS, RRMS, and active SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS), making it broadly applicable across disease stages. It is available as an intravenous infusion, while the newly launched OCREVUS ZUNOVO (ocrelizumab and hyaluronidase-ocsq) provides a subcutaneous option for added flexibility. This dual-route availability enhances patient convenience and adherence. Roche's continued development of OCREVUS formulations underscores its strategy to reinforce market leadership through differentiated delivery approaches and address unmet needs, particularly in progressive multiple sclerosis.

LEMTRADA (alemtuzumab), developed by Sanofi, is a CD52-targeting monoclonal antibody approved for RRMS and active SPMS, though not recommended for CIS due to safety concerns. In the U.S., it is distributed under a restricted LEMTADA REMS Program due to serious risks such as autoimmune disorders, infusion-related reactions, and malignancies. Despite strong Phase III efficacy data, its adoption remains limited because of its safety profile and intensive monitoring requirements. Sanofi holds global rights to the therapy, while Bayer receives royalties based on sales.

Meanwhile, oral agents like MAYZENT (siponimod), VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate), and MAVENCLAD (cladribine) illustrate the growing preference for convenient, patient-centric therapies with broad indications. MAYZENT, an S1P receptor modulator by Novartis, is approved in the U.S. for CIS, RRMS, and active SPMS, and in the EU4, UK, and Japan for SPMS. It offers meaningful benefits for progressive multiple sclerosis with inflammatory activity and is gaining traction owing to positive health technology assessments. Ongoing trials in pediatric RMS further expand its potential clinical reach.

Despite multiple key patent expirations, the multiple sclerosis market remains resilient, driven by the launch of differentiated therapies targeting specific disease subtypes. Continued progress in progressive MS and remyelination research, along with novel mechanisms such as CD20-directed inhibition, are fueling both scientific advancement and commercial growth across the evolving therapeutic landscape.

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Competitive Landscape

The participation of key players such as Sanofi (Tolebrutinib), Roche (Fenebrutinib and Ocrelizumab), Immunic Therapeutics (Vidofludimus calcium), AB Science (Masitinib), Abata Therapeutics (ABA-101), Tiziana Life Sciences LTD (Foralumab), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYV-101), NeuroGenesis (NG01), and others is expected to shift market dynamics in favor of change.

Sanofi's Tolebrutinib is an investigational oral BTK inhibitor specifically developed to cross the blood–brain barrier and remain active within the central nervous system (CNS). Its goal is to target smoldering neuroinflammation, a key driver of disability progression in multiple sclerosis. In contrast to conventional multiple sclerosis therapies that primarily act on peripheral inflammation, tolebrutinib achieves therapeutic concentrations in the cerebrospinal fluid, enabling it to modulate both B cells and disease-associated microglia. This dual-targeting approach aims to address the underlying inflammatory mechanisms driving neurodegeneration and disease progression in multiple sclerosis.

The U.S. FDA has accepted for priority review the regulatory submission of tolebrutinib, filed in the first half of 2025, for the treatment of non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS) and for slowing disability accumulation independent of relapses. A decision is expected by the end of 2025. A similar submission is under review in the EU. In addition, the ongoing Phase III PERSEUS trial is evaluating tolebrutinib in patients with primary progressive MS (PPMS).

Roche's Fenebrutinib, another investigational oral BTK inhibitor, is a reversible, non-covalent compound designed to regulate both adaptive and innate immune responses by targeting B cells and microglia. As the only reversible BTK inhibitor in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis, fenebrutinib may provide a distinctive advantage in addressing both disease activity and long-term disability progression. Regulatory submissions for fenebrutinib in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis are planned for 2026.

Immunic Therapeutics' Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) is an investigational oral small molecule that targets multiple mechanisms contributing to neurodegeneration in multiple sclerosis. It functions as a dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor while also activating the nuclear receptor Nurr1, a transcription factor with neuroprotective properties. In August 2025, Immunic reported that Vidofludimus calcium significantly reduced 24-week confirmed disability worsening in the Phase II CALLIPER trial among patients with progressive multiple sclerosis across all subtypes, underscoring its neuroprotective potential and capacity to slow disease progression.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the chronic progressive multiple sclerosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the landscape of the chronic progressive multiple sclerosis market, setting new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market

In September 2025, Sanofi announced that the US FDA had extended the target action date for its review of the Tolebrutinib NDA by 3 months. Based on the submission of additional analyses during the review, the FDA has determined that the additional information constituted a major amendment to the NDA and extended the target action date accordingly. The revised target action date for the FDA decision is December 28, 2025.

In August 2025, Immunic announced that Vidofludimus calcium substantially reduced 24-week confirmed disability worsening in the Phase II CALLIPER Trial in the overall progressive multiple sclerosis study population and across subtypes, reinforcing the drug's neuroprotective potential and ability to slow disease progression.

announced that Vidofludimus calcium substantially reduced 24-week confirmed disability worsening in the Phase II CALLIPER Trial in the overall progressive multiple sclerosis study population and across subtypes, reinforcing the drug's neuroprotective potential and ability to slow disease progression. In May 2025, Roche shared new 96-week findings showing that fenebrutinib helped patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) avoid disability progression and maintain low disease activity for up to 2 years. The latest data for this investigational BTK inhibitor, from the Phase II FENopta open-label extension (OLE) study, were presented at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

What is Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis?

Chronic progressive multiple sclerosis is a form of multiple sclerosis characterized by a steady and continuous worsening of neurological function over time, rather than distinct periods of relapse and remission. It results from persistent inflammation and degeneration of the myelin sheath, the protective covering around nerve fibers, in the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. This gradual demyelination disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses, leading to progressive symptoms such as muscle weakness, coordination problems, fatigue, and cognitive decline. Unlike relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, chronic progressive multiple sclerosis reflects an ongoing neurodegenerative process that advances independently of acute inflammatory attacks.

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic progressive multiple sclerosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic progressive multiple sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The US accounted for 56% of multiple sclerosis cases in the 7MM. In 2024, PPMS accounted for approximately 7% of these cases, totaling around 70,000, and is projected to increase over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The chronic progressive multiple sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis

Phenotype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Treated Cases of Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis, Phenotype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and Treated Cases of Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Key Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Companies Sanofi, Roche, Immunic Therapeutics, AB Science, Abata Therapeutics, Tiziana Life Sciences LTD, Kyverna Therapeutics, NeuroGenesis, Novartis, and others Key Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Tolebrutinib, Fenebrutinib, Vidofludimus calcium, Masitinib, ABA-101, Foralumab, KYV-101, Ocrelizumab, NG01, OCREVUS, LEMTRADA, MAYZENT, and others

Scope of the Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Introduction 3 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Overview 3.1 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 3.2 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis 7.4 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Epidemiology Assumptions: The 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis in the 7MM 8.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Progressive MS in the 7MM 8.5 The US 8.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis 8.5.2 Phenotype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple Sclerosis 8.5.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Progressive MS 8.5.4 Treated Cases of Chronic Progressive MS 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 OCREVUS (ocrelizumab): Roche 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Developments 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 LEMTRADA (Alemtuzumab): Sanofi 10.4 MAYZENT (siponimod): Novartis List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Tolebrutinib (SAR442168): Sanofi 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 Fenebrutinib: Roche 11.4 Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838): Immunic Therapeutics List to be continued in the final report. 12 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Chronic Progressive MS in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Chronic Progressive MS by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Progressive MS 12.7.2 Market size of Chronic Progressive MS by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Size 12.9 Japan Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis 14 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market SWOT Analysis 15 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Unmet Needs 16 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Report Methodology

