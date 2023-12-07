Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 10.03% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Examines DelveInsight

The overall chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market is expected to grow due to the increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of CRSwNP across the globe and thus the surge in demand for treatment. The expected launch of emerging therapies will further boost the CRSwNP treatment market in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total CRSwNP market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.8 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

As per DelveInsight estimates, there were 4.3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP estimated to have occurred in the 7MM in 2022.

diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP estimated to have occurred in the 7MM in 2022. Leading chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps companies such as AstraZeneca, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Keymed Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals , and others are developing novel chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps drugs that can be available in the chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps drugs that can be available in the chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market in the coming years. The promising chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps therapies in the pipeline include FASENRA (benralizumab), TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab), Depemokimab/GSK3511294, CM310, NURTEC (rimegepant), and others.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Overview

Chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses and nasal tube lining that lasts for more than 4 to 12 weeks. Patients suffering from CRS can develop CRS with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and CRS without nasal polyposis (CRSsNP). CRSwNP is thus a subset of CRS, with roughly one-fourth of CRS patients developing the disease. Chronic sinus infections, allergic rhinitis, asthma, cystic fibrosis, susceptibility to NSAIDs like ibuprofen and aspirin, and Churg-Strauss syndrome are all risk factors for CRSwNP. Chronic nasal congestion, running nose, postnasal drip, decreased sense of smell and taste, trouble breathing, pressure in the face or forehead area, snoring, sleep apnea, anterior or posterior rhinorrhea, and other symptoms may occur. An ENT expert or another physician examines the nasal passages with a special illuminated equipment known as a nasoscope to make the initial diagnosis of CRSwNP. Nasal endoscopy and radiological imaging are the most commonly used procedures for validating the location, size, and severity of polyps.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Epidemiology Segmentation

The diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP were further divided into Gender-specific cases. The Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSwNP are categorized into males and females with 1.2 million and 986K cases respectively in the US in 2022, which is expected to further increase in 2032.

The chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRSwNP

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

Depending on the specific instance, the typical treatment for CRSwNP includes a combination of pharmacological and surgical treatments. Patients are generally treated medically in primary care settings before considering surgical options. Treatment attempts to eradicate or greatly reduce the size of the CRSwNP, resulting in nasal obstruction reduction, sinus drainage improvement, and olfaction and taste restoration. Any associated rhinitis symptoms may also necessitate treatment. Recurrences are prevalent with both therapies, especially in asthma sufferers, who are twice as likely as nonasthmatics to develop recurrence.

CRSwNP is currently treated with corticosteroids (both intranasal and systemic), as well as antihistamines, antibiotics, and NSAIDs, which are provided based on the patient's needs. Endoscopic surgery is indicated to remove polyps and fix problems with your sinuses that make them prone to inflammation and the growth of polyps when medication treatment does not shrink or eliminate nasal polyposis. In addition to biologics, corticosteroid nasal spray is indicated after surgery to avoid the recurrence of nasal polyposis. XHANCE (fluticasone propionate), SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant, PROPEL (mometasone furoate), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), XOLAIR (omalizumab), and NUCALA (mepolizumab) have all been authorized by the US FDA for the treatment of CRSwNP.

Intranasal glucocorticoids (budesonide, fluticasone, and mometasone) may improve rhinorrhea, reduce polyp growth, and partially or completely restore the sense of smell. According to experts, physicians tend to under-administer intranasal glucocorticoids and prescribe them at levels that are ineffective. Patients also tend to take these products seldom when they are prescribed.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab): AstraZeneca/Amgen

Depemokimab/GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKline

CM310: Keymed Biosciences

NURTEC (rimegepant): Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps are expected to change in the coming years. The disease's increasing prevalence is likely to result in an increase in treatment choices, and as a result, the market may see an increase in the coming years. The recent entrance of NUCALA and XOLAIR into the CRSwNP market has provided additional biologic choices to choose from. Because almost half of CRSwNP patients do not know the reason of their symptoms, proactive initiatives to target this patient demographic could boost the entire CRSwNP market. There are prospects for cost-effective treatment solutions for people with severe recurrent CRSwNP.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of CRSwNP, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the CRSwNP market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the CRSwNP market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the CRSwNP market. Current medicines, such as corticosteroids, are not differentiated based on the severity of the condition, but rather are used in all patients. A significant proportion of CRSwNP patients remain undiagnosed, which may impede CRSwNP market expansion. Another major cause of bad present patient care is a lack of disease knowledge among doctors, which may impede CRSwNP market expansion. In addition, the availability of less expensive off-label medications on the CRSwNP market, might provide a hurdle to new therapies.

Moreover, CRSwNP treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the CRSwNP market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the CRSwNP market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market CAGR 10.03 % Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Key Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Companies AstraZeneca, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Keymed Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Therapies FASENRA (benralizumab), TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab), Depemokimab/GSK3511294, CM310, NURTEC (rimegepant), and others

Scope of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Key Insights 2. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Report Introduction 3. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Executive Summary 5 Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Treatment and Management 8. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Guidelines 9. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps 12. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Marketed Drugs 13. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

