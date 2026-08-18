ChronicCareIQ Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

Care management technology company ranks No. 1,714 nationally, including top rankings in healthcare, Georgia and the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronicCareIQ, the most highly rated care management software by doctors and patients on Google Play and the Apple App store, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year.

ChronicCareIQ ranked No. 1,714 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000, while also earning significant recognition across its industry, state and local market:

ChronicCareIQ has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year.

No. 187 in Healthcare and Medical

in Healthcare and Medical No. 77 in Georgia

in Georgia No. 71 in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years reflects ChronicCareIQ's continued growth as healthcare organizations increasingly look for more effective ways to manage patients between visits, improve outcomes and create sustainable care management programs.

ChronicCareIQ helps high-volume Medicare practices gain greater visibility into patient needs between office visits.The platform supports scalable care management while helping providers reduce demands on staff, improve patient engagement and capture reimbursement opportunities associated with ongoing care.

"This third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition is such an exciting milestone, but what matters most is that hundreds and hundreds of thousands of patients are receiving proactive, connected care between visits," said ChronicCareIQ CEO Matt Ethington. "Our mission is to relieve suffering, and we enable practices to deliver better care between visits, spot disease progression and prevent adverse events. So many healthcare organizations trust ChronicCareIQ to help them deliver better care every day. We are grateful."

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and has become a widely recognized benchmark for entrepreneurial growth and business achievement. ChronicCareIQ's third consecutive appearance is a significant milestone that demonstrates sustained momentum as the company continues expanding its presence among healthcare organizations nationwide.

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ is the most highly rated care management software on Google Play and the Apple App store by doctors, nurses and patients alike. By making patients easier to care for between visits, providers using ChronicCareIQ reduce demands on staff by converting reactive care to proactive prevention, add $13k per doctor per month in new reimbursements and reduce all-cause hospitalizations by 29.4%. Find out how real we are at www.chroniccareiq.com or call one of your colleagues already using it.

Media Contact

Cody Burkhart, Marketing Director

ChronicCareIQ

[email protected]

855-999-8089

SOURCE ChronicCareIQ