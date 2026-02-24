Chronograph Continues Private Credit Expansion With Strategic Hire

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, leading provider of portfolio monitoring solutions for institutional private capital limited partners and general partners, today announced the hiring of Emily Mohrenweiser to lead the company's Private Credit expansion on the GP Client Development team. The addition reflects Chronograph's continued investment in purpose-built capabilities for private credit managers and adds to a growing roster of talent joining directly from the credit industry.

Mohrenweiser joins Chronograph from Blue Owl Capital, where she worked on the Performance and Portfolio Analytics team for their Direct Lending strategy, bringing firsthand experience with the operational and reporting complexities that credit managers face daily. Prior to Blue Owl, she served as a consultant at EY, advising alternative asset management clients. Mohrenweiser's perspective and experience are set to accelerate Chronograph's growth in one of private capital's fastest-expanding asset classes.

Mohrenweiser commented, "After experiencing the technology gap in private credit firsthand, the decision to join Chronograph was an easy one. The platform is purpose-built for where private credit is headed, and I'm thrilled to help managers take full advantage of it."

Michael Santos, Global Head of Sales at Chronograph, added, "We're thrilled to welcome Emily to the team. Chronograph was founded by former private capital investors which has been a key driver in our ability to build solutions to the most pressing operational and reporting challenges that investors face today. Emily's depth of hands-on private credit experience will similarly be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in this rapidly growing market."

Emily's arrival at Chronograph comes in tandem with many exciting product updates such as the release of more frequent valuation capabilities for credit investors, a partnership with Anthropic, and the launch of a data connector to Claude via Model Context Protocol, unlocking AI-driven insights across portfolio data.

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc.

