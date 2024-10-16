Chronograph integrates with Cambridge Associates to deliver Private Investment Benchmarks to streamline private capital fund performance analysis

Cambridge Associates Private Investment Benchmarks now available on Chronograph.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, provider of next-generation portfolio monitoring technology for private capital markets, announced today that it has integrated Cambridge Associates Private Investment Benchmarks in its Chronograph for Limited Partners solution suite ("Chronograph LP").

Paymun Saket, who oversees Product for Chronograph LP, commented, "This integration helps private market LP allocators seamlessly contextualize their fund and portfolio performance against Cambridge Associates Private Investment Benchmarks within one centralized, dynamic analytics platform. Clients can gain a complete view of private capital performance through Chronograph LP and can unlock new levels of insight in assessing performance against the benchmark of their choosing."

Chronograph's benchmarking integration is available for mutual clients of Cambridge Associates and Chronograph for Limited Partners, spanning pension plans, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, sovereign wealth funds, OCIOs, and family offices. Chronograph helps limited partners unify data from fund commitments, secondaries, co-investments, directs, and more to turn scattered PDFs, Excel files, databases, and other sources into a complete view of private capital performance and exposure. Whether analyzing overall portfolio or deeply diligencing a particular fund, clients can now compare performance side-by-side against the wider private market, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real assets, in addition to public benchmarks.

This integration comes during a period of significant company growth and product development for Chronograph. Over the past year, Chronograph has launched Snowbank, a turnkey data warehousing solution for private equity portfolio data as well as Chrono AI, a Gen AI solution that helps private equity investors interface with the millions of documents they keep on Chronograph. Additionally, Chronograph welcomed more leading asset owners, institutional investors, and fund managers to its platform, now spanning more than 175,000 private equity-backed companies and $20 trillion in assets under management.

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital market. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting.

