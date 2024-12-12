Chronograph Launches Carta Capitalization Tables Integration

Mutual clients of Chronograph and Carta to benefit from automatic data exchange and display of Carta cap table data within the Chronograph for General Partners platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, provider of next-generation portfolio monitoring technology for private capital markets, announced that it has partnered with Carta to use Carta's API to empower mutual clients to sync portfolio equity data on Carta with the Chronograph for General Partners ("Chronograph GP") platform in real-time. By integrating equity ownership data alongside portfolio company KPIs in a centralized platform, investors can gain a holistic view of their private equity portfolios and streamline reporting on Chronograph GP.

Charlie Tafoya, Chronograph Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're excited to deliver this new capability to ingest Carta cap tables alongside the wider suite of integrations we've launched this year. We have a number of further technology integrations and partnerships yet to come for clients to ensure seamless aggregation of data from a variety of sources to eliminate data silos for private capital information."

Mutual clients can now view Carta cap table data directly within the Chronograph GP platform, with simplified configuration, access, and analysis. Andrew Kehl, Senior Vice President of Client Management noted, "Our clients often need to analyze and report on hundreds of underlying portfolio companies. This integration is significant as it will drive efficiencies and enhance visibility across private investments."

"Enhancing the connection between institutional investors and their portfolio companies is central to Carta's mission," said Wes Bayer, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem, Carta. "Through this integration, private equity firms using Chronograph will gain real-time access to portfolio company ownership data on Carta. We look forward to enhancing support for the private equity ecosystem and the workflows that rely on Carta's source of truth ownership information."

Chronograph is dedicated to providing interoperability with industry-leading private capital data solutions. This partnership with Carta follows a series of platform enhancements this year, including a private investments benchmarking integration with Cambridge Associates and the launch of Chrono AI – Chronograph's Gen AI solution for private equity investors.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information please visit: www.chronograph.pe

About Carta

Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through world-class software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity. Carta's world-class fund administration platform supports nearly 7,000 funds and SPVs, and represents nearly $130B in assets under management. Trusted by more than 40,000 companies, Carta helps private businesses in over 160 countries manage their cap tables, valuations, taxes, equity programs, compensation, and more. Today, Carta is setting a new standard as the end-to-end platform connecting private capital. Our fund management platform seamlessly integrates a suite of tools and insights that support the strategic impact of fund CFOs. Carta has been included on the Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list, Forbes' list of the World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information, visit carta.com .

Fred Bower

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph