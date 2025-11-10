Chronosphere Launches AI-Guided Troubleshooting to Redefine Observability Efficiency Through Context-Aware AI

New AI-Powered Features Surface Relevant Insights, Intelligent Hypotheses, and Resolution Paths While Keeping Developers in Control

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, today announced the launch of AI-Guided Troubleshooting capabilities, a major advancement that redefines how engineering teams investigate and resolve production incidents. The new set of capabilities combines AI-driven insights with deep environmental context via a Temporal Knowledge Graph. With this context, Chronosphere delivers highly accurate root-cause insights that enable engineers to resolve issues faster and with greater confidence.

Research from MIT and the University of Pennsylvania found that generative AI spurred a 13.5% increase in weekly code commits, signifying a surge in code velocity and change volume. Despite these advancements in software development, troubleshooting remains primarily manual and relies heavily on intuition, resulting in slower mean time to resolution (MTTR) and greater on-call stress.

Chronosphere's AI-Guided Troubleshooting capabilities close this gap by combining AI reasoning with a Temporal Knowledge Graph — a living, queryable map of an organization's services, infrastructure, and their relationships. It accounts for system changes and even human input. Unlike observability tools that run on proprietary or standard data inputs, it also integrates custom application telemetry, providing the deep context needed for effective root-cause analysis.

With this context in place, the system then applies Chronosphere's advanced analytics to surface the most meaningful next steps in an investigation. At each stage, it explains what's been analyzed or ruled out, allowing engineers to stay in control while AI accelerates every phase of the troubleshooting process. As engineers zero in on a root cause, investigations are fed into the Temporal Knowledge Graph so future suggestions get smarter.

"For AI to be effective in observability, it needs more than pattern recognition and summarization," said Martin Mao, CEO and Co-founder of Chronosphere. "Chronosphere has spent years building the data foundation and analytical depth needed for AI to actually help engineers. With our Temporal Knowledge Graph and advanced analytics capabilities, we're giving AI the understanding it needs to make observability truly intelligent — and giving engineers the confidence to trust its guidance."

Chronosphere's AI-Guided Troubleshooting introduces four core capabilities:

Suggestions: Proactive, plain-language insights that guide investigations toward likely causes — backed by data, not guesswork.

A continuously updated map of services, dependencies, and custom telemetry, capturing full system context. Investigation Notebooks: Persistent workspaces that document every step, piece of evidence, and conclusion, turning investigations into reusable institutional knowledge.

In addition to AI-Guided Troubleshooting, Chronosphere announced the general availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server , enabling engineers and developers to integrate Chronosphere directly into internal AI workflows. This level of deeper integration empowers teams to leverage large language models (LLMs) and securely query observability data through familiar tools such as Codex, PromptIDE, or other AI-enabled IDEs.

AI-Guided Troubleshooting, including Suggestions and Investigation Notebooks, is in limited availability today, with full general availability planned for 2026. MCP integration is available now for all Chronosphere customers.

