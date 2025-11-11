Chronosphere Launches New Partner Program Providing Seamless Integration with Five Best-in-Class ISVs for Composable Observability

Cloud-native open source observability leader eliminates vendor lock-in across LLM, Real User Monitoring, Incident Response, Profiling, and Auto Instrumentation

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where "all-in-one" observability platforms often fall short of the single-pane-of-glass promise, today, Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, announced it is charting a different course with a new Partner Program . By integrating with best-in-class providers across key domains—including LLM Monitoring, Real User Monitoring (RUM), Synthetics, Incident Response, and Profiling—Chronosphere and its partners Arize , Checkly , Embrace , Polar Signals , and Rootly fill critical gaps to deliver customer value that goes beyond cost savings.

"Observability is mission-critical for the enterprises we serve, when stakes are high and needs are complex across the entire lifecycle," said Martin Mao, CEO and Co-Founder, Chronosphere. "While an all-in-one platform may be sufficient for smaller organizations, global enterprises demand best-in-class depth across each domain. This is what drove us to build our Partner Program and invest in seamless integrations with leading providers—so our customers can operate with confidence and clarity at every layer of observability."

"With a wide array of Fortune 500 customers, we understand the high bar needed to ensure AI agent systems are ready to deploy and stay incident-free, especially given the pace of AI adoption in the enterprise," said Noah Smolen, Head of Partnerships at Arize. "Our partnership with Chronosphere comes at a time when an integrated purpose-built cloud-native and AI-observability suite solves a huge pain point for forward-thinking C-suite leaders who demand the very best across their entire observability stack."

Benefits of the Chronosphere partner ecosystem include:

AI agent and LLM monitoring: Arize and Chronosphere integrate LLM monitoring with full-stack observability, ensuring accurate, reliable, and scalable AI services. This allows users to identify inference issues proactively, link model behavior with backend systems, and fully control AI data.

Arize and Chronosphere integrate LLM monitoring with full-stack observability, ensuring accurate, reliable, and scalable AI services. This allows users to identify inference issues proactively, link model behavior with backend systems, and fully control AI data. User-focused observability (RUM): Chronosphere and Embrace integrate RUM data from mobile and web directly into Chronosphere's OpenTelemetry-native platform. Developers can correlate individual user sessions with backend traces, closing the gap between frontend behavior and service performance to detect issues faster, keep end-users happy, and ensure reliability at scale without vendor lock-in.

Chronosphere and Embrace integrate RUM data from mobile and web directly into Chronosphere's OpenTelemetry-native platform. Developers can correlate individual user sessions with backend traces, closing the gap between frontend behavior and service performance to detect issues faster, keep end-users happy, and ensure reliability at scale without vendor lock-in. Continuous profiling: Polar Signals enhances Chronosphere's observability platform with continuous profiling for AI and traditional workloads. The integration provides nanosecond-level, source-code-accurate insight into CPU, GPU (including NVIDIA CUDA kernel execution), and memory utilization, enabling teams to understand performance bottlenecks in AI inference and training pipelines. This combined solution enables organizations to pinpoint root causes in complex AI workloads, optimize GPU utilization, reduce cloud costs, and accelerate troubleshooting.

Polar Signals enhances Chronosphere's observability platform with continuous profiling for AI and traditional workloads. The integration provides nanosecond-level, source-code-accurate insight into CPU, GPU (including NVIDIA CUDA kernel execution), and memory utilization, enabling teams to understand performance bottlenecks in AI inference and training pipelines. This combined solution enables organizations to pinpoint root causes in complex AI workloads, optimize GPU utilization, reduce cloud costs, and accelerate troubleshooting. Proactive synthetic monitoring: Checkly and Chronosphere combine proactive synthetic monitoring with real-time observability to deliver reliable customer experiences. They catch issues early, correlate frontend and backend systems, and accelerate mean time to recovery (MTTR) using open-source formats like Playwright and OpenTelemetry (OTel).

Checkly and Chronosphere combine proactive synthetic monitoring with real-time observability to deliver reliable customer experiences. They catch issues early, correlate frontend and backend systems, and accelerate mean time to recovery (MTTR) using open-source formats like Playwright and OpenTelemetry (OTel). Incident management: Chronosphere's precise alerts trigger Rootly's incident workflows in Slack or Teams, enabling engineers to collaborate, assign roles, and resolve issues within their existing communication channels.

"Incidents hinder innovation and revenue, and the challenge lies in sifting through vast amounts of observability data, mobilizing teams, and resolving issues quickly," says JJ Tang, CEO and founder of Rootly. "Integrating Chronosphere with Rootly allows engineers to collaborate with context and resolve issues faster within their existing communication channels, drastically reducing time to resolution and ultimately improving reliability—78% plus decreases in repeat Sev0 and Sev1 incidents."

Chronosphere, with these integrations, extends visibility from user experience to infrastructure, delivers faster troubleshooting, allows for innovation, reduces costs, and empowers teams to run at scale with confidence. To learn more, visit https://chronosphere.io/partners.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the observability solution built for control. With Chronosphere, customers cut through telemetry noise, focus on the data and insights that matter, and remediate faster. Our observability platform reduces data volumes and costs by up to 60% while saving developers thousands of hours. Our Fluent Bit-based telemetry pipeline collects, transforms, and routes data from any source to any destination, freeing customers from lock-in and helping developers quickly resolve issues. Chronosphere is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including Snap, Robinhood, DoorDash, and Zillow. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow Chronosphere on LinkedIn and X.

FINN Partners for Chronosphere

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronosphere