Chronosphere Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Native Adoption

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere , the leading cloud native observability platform, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. As go-to-market partners, Chronosphere and Google Cloud will work together to help customers quickly resolve incidents while controlling costs associated with cloud native observability solutions. The multi-year agreement will support joint co-marketing and co-selling efforts through Google Cloud's Solution Connect program and Google Cloud Marketplace. As part of the partnership, the two companies will plan joint marketing campaigns, sales enablement and mutual customer success initiatives.

Chronosphere previously announced that its solution is available on Google Cloud Marketplace and runs much of its critical infrastructure on Google Cloud, using the service's global infrastructure to deliver secure and reliable services to hypergrowth customers. Now, customers can purchase Chronosphere as a bundled solution via Google Cloud Marketplace to streamline procurement.

The partnership brings together the best in cloud native services and cloud native observability. With the power of Google Cloud and Chronosphere, observability teams can transform their observability data based on the need, context, and utility, storing only the useful data to reduce cost and improve performance. With purpose-built solutions for a cloud native world, teams gain faster issue detection and resolution, up to 99.99% availability and open source compatibility–eliminating vendor lock-in.

"Chronosphere has proven that it can handle large volumes of data without interruption or extraordinary expense," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With its platform on Google Cloud's globally trusted infrastructure, Chronosphere can strengthen its ability to rapidly and reliably control observability data and costs while maintaining open source compatibility."

"Companies growing their online infrastructure risk huge hits to their bottom line if they don't also manage increased complexity and cost," said Martin Mao, co-founder of Chronosphere. "Our partnership with Google Cloud brings together the world's leading cloud services platform with our powerful observability solution to unlock the benefits of a cloud native world, while optimizing for efficiency, reliability, and cost."

"As a customer of both Google Cloud and Chronosphere, we're encouraged to see these two cloud native experts working together," said Kamran Tirdad, Head of Application Infrastructure at Snap, Inc. "Before we started working with Chronosphere, our observability solution was eating up our engineers' time and budget. Moving to a cloud native observability solution on top of renowned Google Cloud has brought us better insight and understanding into a world-class infrastructure for unparalleled performance as we evolve and scale."

This latest news adds momentum on top of recent Chronosphere success, including the company's $115 million in additional Series C funding, which included new investors Geodesic Capital and GV alongside existing investors Addition, Founders Fund, General Atlantic, Greylock, Glynn Capital, and Lux Capital. Chronosphere also recently announced that they were the recipient of several Comparably culture awards, and listed as one of CRN's "Cloud Computing Startup Companies To Watch In 2023."

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Trusted by innovative brands like DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow, Chronosphere provides the best return on their observability investment to improve customer satisfaction and increase competitive advantage.

