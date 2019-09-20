Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Honored as One of Best Electric Vehicles of 2019 by Autotrader

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited continues to electrify the automotive industry. Autotrader says the Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) — the first and only electrified minivan — is one of the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. This newest accolade takes the Pacifica's overall award count to more than 120 and further solidifies its standing as the most awarded minivan since 2016.



Editors at Autotrader created the inaugural 12 Best Electric Vehicles list to assist customers looking to make a purchase in the growing field of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and PHEVs. Editors considered a variety of important criteria, such as maximum range, electric-only range (for PHEVs), price, drivability and value, to help determine their "best of" list. Categories were scored on a 1-to-5 scale with 5 being the high score. Each vehicle included in the list earned a combined average score of at least 3.8 out of a possible 5.



"This is our first annual list of the best EVs and we expect the cars on this list to change dramatically over the years," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "That being said, the Chrysler Pacifica is really in a league of its own – there simply aren't any other minivans that offer the plug-in flexibility of the Pacifica Hybrid. Around town, the Pacifica Hybrid can run on just electricity, making it both quick and quiet. However, the hybrid powertrain means it's good for long trips too – all the while providing the comfort of a luxurious minivan."



The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The segment's first hybrid vehicle features a FCA US-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. The Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.



The Pacifica Hybrid, ranked among the top five best-selling PHEVs in the industry, is equipped with a regenerative braking system that redirects the kinetic energy used to stop the brakes into energy that is used to charge the vehicle's battery. The Pacifica Hybrid may be fully recharged via the 6.6-kWh on-board charger in as little as two hours using a 240-volt (Level 2) charger, available from Mopar through dealers.

About the Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most visited third-party car shopping site, with the most engaged audience of in-market shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered consumer looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or certified pre-owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing solutions guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

