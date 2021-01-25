CHS Names Brandon Smith General Counsel

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc., the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, announced today it has named Brandon Smith executive vice president and general counsel. Smith will join CHS in late March 2021. Smith succeeds James Zappa, the company's executive vice president and general counsel since 2015. As part of his career transition plan, Zappa will assume another leadership role in the company.

Smith brings more than 15 years of experience as a global leader and business partner focused on driving compliant and profitable growth, achieving continuous improvement and developing diverse teams. Most recently, Smith served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Tenneco Inc., a multinational industrial company based in Lake Forest, Ill. Prior to joining Tenneco in 2008, Smith was an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, Ill.

Smith earned a juris doctor degree from Cornell Law School, Ithaca, N.Y., and a bachelor's degree from Hiram College, Hiram, Ohio. He is an active community volunteer, including serving as a board member for The 100 Club.

"We are excited to bring Brandon's energy and global experience to CHS. He is a smart leader who brings a proven record of success in building relationships, delivering results and thriving in a collaborative business environment," said Jay Debertin, CHS president and chief executive officer. Smith will be a member of the CHS strategic leadership team and will report to Debertin.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

