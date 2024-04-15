The Cenex® Brand Announces Hometown Throwdown Top Three Festival Finalists in the Running to Win $100,000 Grand Prize

Hometown Throwdown continues the brand's tradition of giving back to communities by awarding $150,000 to fund local festivals

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS Inc., announced today that Hayward Musky Festival in Hayward, Wisconsin; Norborne Soybean Festival in Norborne, Missouri; and Roseau Fall Harvest Festival in Roseau, Minnesota, are the top three Hometown Throwdown festival finalists. Individuals can vote for their favorite festival now through May 15 at CenexHometownThrowdown.com to determine the $100,000 grand prize winner.

Hometown Throwdown is a social media contest that Cenex launched this past fall, which encouraged local pride by asking individuals and organizations to share what makes their hometown festival unique. Over 500 festival submissions were received during the entry period from Oct. 3 through Dec. 15, 2023.

Voting for the best festival opens today and runs until May 15, 2024. Individuals can vote for their favorite festival a maximum of one time at CenexHometownThrowdown.com. The $100,000 grand prize festival winner will be picked after voting closes in accordance with the rules and will be announced on May 24, 2024. The remaining two finalists will receive $25,000 each.

"At Cenex, we are deeply committed to supporting local communities that we call home. Hometown Throwdown continues this legacy by celebrating local festivals that foster community pride and create community connections," says Akhtar Hussain, director of refined fuels marketing at CHS Inc. "We are excited to announce Hayward Musky Festival, Norborne Soybean Festival and Roseau Fall Harvest Festival as the top three Hometown Throwdown finalists. Each of these unique festivals represent the vibrant spirit and essence of what makes hometown festivals so special. We encourage everyone to cast their vote and help us decide which festival will receive the $100,000 grand prize."

Hometown Throwdown is inspired by the Cenex brand's strong local roots and is a continuation of its long history of giving back to the communities it calls home. The brand is local to its core with all 1,400-plus retail locations across 19 states run by members of the community. To date, Cenex has given more than a half a million dollars in grants to support local communities. These efforts have helped fund more than 80 community projects, including the improvement of aging baseball fields, providing athletic workshops in schools, supporting local food shelters and more.

Additional information about Hometown Throwdown, along with further details about voting requirements and restrictions can be found at CenexHometownThrowdown.com.

About Cenex

Cenex (www.cenex.com), the energy brand of CHS Inc., provides high-quality refined fuels through 1,400-plus locally owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses, and communities.

About CHS Inc.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of $45.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. We advance sustainability through our commitment to being stewards of the environment, building economic viability and strengthening community and employee well-being.

