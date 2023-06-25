ChuanQi IP, blockchain-based MORPG MIR2M: The Dragonkin teaser site opened

- New mobile/PC game utilizing the IP of MIR2, featuring three captivating professions and a large-scale war called the "Sabuk Castle Siege," among other features
- Plans to provide services in more than 170 countries through a global blockchain gaming platform "Wemix Play"

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, the subsidiary of Wemade (CEO Henry Chang), has unveiled the teaser site for the blockchain-based new MORPG title MIR2M : The Dragonkin today (26th).

MIR2M : The Dragonkin is a mobile/PC MORPG developed by XFun Games Ltd. using Wemade's representative IP The Legend of Mir 2. ▲It features three attractive professions: Warrior, Mage, and Taoist. ▲The game includes large-scale wars such as the "Sabuk Castle Siege" to determine the strongest player on the server. ▲It also offers clan content like "Clan Protection" and "Clan Escort," where players can cooperate to defend their turf or transport prisoners.

This game is scheduled to be serviced in over 170 countries worldwide through Wemade's global blockchain gaming platform Wemix Play. 

For more detailed information about MIR2M : The Dragonkin, it can be found through Wemix Play and the teaser site.

