ChuanQi IP, "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" Release Airdrop Event in Progress

ChuanQi IP

01 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

  • 3rd Mobile Title Based on "The Legend of Mir 2" Universe
  • Features Various Contents such as PvP Battles, Boss Dungeons, Guild System
  • Commemorative Events Include Mission Completion, Gameplay Review Video Production

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang), has officially released the blockchain-based idle martial arts RPG, "MIR2M: The Grandmaster," today (2nd).

"MIR2M: The Grandmaster" is the third title in the MIR2M series. Based on "The Legend of Mir 2" universe, it tells the story unfolding in the "Central Continent" located on the opposite side of the Mir mainland "Bicheon." 

Players can create parties of up to 5 characters, choosing from various classes like warriors, mages, taoists and the hidden job "Shadow Master." Enjoy diverse content, including PvP battles, boss dungeons and guild systems.

ChuanQi IP conducts various events to commemorate the release. Users performing missions like game installation and VIP level achievement will receive roulette participation tickets to win WEMIX coins and MIR2M series exclusive game token CQB. Details of the event will be released after the launch.

A gameplay review video event is also underway. Until February 29, create and upload a video on your YouTube channel, featuring the gameplay and release news of "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" and have a chance to receive WEMIX coins based on rankings or through a draw.

For detailed information about the game and events, check the official website of "MIR2M: The Grandmaster" and the global blockchain game platform WEMIX Play.

Reference Sites: 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328478/ChuanQi_IP__MIR2M_The_Grandmaster.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129327/4517080/Mir2M_logo_Logo.jpg 

