Chubb and Safe Harbor Marinas Announce Insurance Partnership Across 150+ Marinas and Shipyards

Collaboration provides members with access to comprehensive recreational marine coverage

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb (NYSE: CB), a world leader in insurance, and Safe Harbor Marinas, the global leader in waterfront lifestyle, today announced an exclusive partnership naming Chubb as the preferred insurance provider for Safe Harbor members.

By teaming up with Chubb, Safe Harbor members across 150+ marinas will gain access to Chubb's Masterpiece Select Recreational Marine Insurance, backed by over a century of marine insurance expertise.

"We're thrilled that Safe Harbor has entrusted Chubb to help protect its members and enhance their time on the water," said Kimberly Finlay, Senior Vice President and Recreational Marine Leader, Personal Risk Services at Chubb. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing boating enthusiasts with exceptional coverage and service tailored to their needs."

Learn more about coverage options at Chubb Boat & Yacht Insurance

Key features of Chubb's Masterpiece Select Recreational Marine Policy:

Total Loss Settlement with no deductible

No depreciation on partial losses

Mechanical and electrical breakdown coverage

Rental reimbursement

Replacement cost coverage

Sinking, collision, fire, demasting, explosion, and stranding coverage resulting from causes that are typically excluded

Comprehensive liability protection

Uninsured/Underinsured boater coverage

Personal property coverage

Emergency towing and service

Precautionary measures/hurricane haulout coverage

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: https://www.chubb.com/.

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The company provides exceptional service and memorable experiences for the global boating community. For more, please visit http://safeharbor.com

SOURCE Chubb