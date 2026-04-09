Chubb Names Kevin Rampe Global Head of Claims

ZURICH, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Kevin Rampe has been named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Claims Officer, responsible for global claims management. The appointment is effective immediately. Rampe will also retain his responsibilities as Head of North America Claims.

In his expanded role, Rampe will lead the company's claims organization globally and be responsible for all aspects of executive claims management, service and administration for Chubb through its worldwide network of claims offices.

Kevin Rampe has been named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Claims Officer. Rampe will also retain his responsibilities as Head of North America Claims.

He will report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chubb Limited & Chubb Group and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer, Chubb Group, and in his North America capacity to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group, President, North America Insurance.

"Kevin is an outstanding leader with a deep command of claims strategy, a proven ability to innovate, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients," said Greenberg.

Keogh added, "Claims is the fundamental promise of what we sell in every insurance product, and our capabilities are a core and defining strength of this company. Kevin has my full trust in further enhancing the world-class experience we provide globally."

Rampe joined Chubb in 2005 as the company's Global Compliance Officer. He subsequently served as General Counsel of North America and Global Deputy General Counsel before being named Head of North America Claims in 2021. Earlier in his career, he served as both President and Chairman of the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC). Rampe was First Deputy Superintendent of the New York State Insurance Department and served as the First Assistant Counsel to New York State Governor George E. Pataki. He is a graduate of Union College and the Albany Law School of Union University.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb