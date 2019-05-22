Chubb Announces 2019 Chubb Charity Challenge Golf Tournament Season

Competing on behalf of their selected charities, the winning foursome from each regional tournament advances to the finals tournament, which will be held this September 22-25 at The American Club in Kohler, WI. There, all teams will win money for their charity of choice. The amount each team wins depends on where they finish among the field of 42 teams upon conclusion of the two-day finals tournament, where the grand prize for the winning team is $50,000.

"Chubb is excited to kick-off the 2019 Chubb Charity Challenge," said Chris Maleno, Division President, Chubb North America Field Operations. "This annual tradition is near and dear to us, as it allows us the opportunity to give back to worthy causes within the communities where we live, work and serve. So as we celebrate its 20th anniversary, we acknowledge and applaud all within our network of brokers and agents throughout North America who have participated in the Chubb Charity Challenge over the last two decades."

Between 2000 and 2018, more than 5,200 teams have participated in the Chubb Charity Challenge, raising nearly $16 million for charity collectively, including more than $900,000 in 2018. Last year's winning team was from JLT Specialty USA from the White Plains/Albany, NY regional tournament. With that win, they were able to present a $50,000 check to Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth of Canaan, NY.

To find out more information about the Chubb Charity Challenge, including highlights of participating teams and the charities which have benefitted, visit chubb.com/CharityChallenge.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com .

SOURCE Chubb

Related Links

https://www2.chubb.com/us-en

