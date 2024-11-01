Chubb Announces Estimated Net Losses for Hurricane Milton of $250-300 Million Pre-Tax and $208-250 Million After-Tax

ZURICH, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announces losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 attributable to Hurricane Milton are estimated to be $250-300 million pre-tax and $208-250 million after-tax, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums.

These estimates include losses generated from the company's commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

