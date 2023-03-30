Chubb Appoints Frances O'Brien Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Risk Officer

Sean Ringsted, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Digital Business Officer, to expand Chubb's digital portfolio

ZURICH, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Frances O'Brien has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Risk Officer. Currently, O'Brien is Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Deputy Chief Risk Officer, a position she has held since January 2022. In her new role, effective April 1, O'Brien will have executive responsibility for Chubb's enterprise risk management organization and the effective execution of our enterprise risk strategies and processes.

Frances O’Brien has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Risk Officer Sean Ringsted, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Digital Business Officer

Chubb's current Chief Risk Officer, Sean Ringsted, will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Digital Business Officer, leading the expansion of the company's digital business unit globally and having responsibility for the use of data and analytics to drive decision-making insights across the company. He will remain a core member of the Risk Underwriting Committee.

"Fran is a seasoned executive with extensive underwriting, risk, actuarial and management experience. She has a long track record of success and I have every confidence in her ability to lead this important aspect of our company. Managing our own risk exposures well are foundational for a company in the risk business," Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Limited, said.

Greenberg added, "This change in executive leadership responsibilities recognizes the significant opportunity we have to harness our resources and deploy cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence and large-scale data, to deliver business value and strategic advantage to Chubb's businesses. Under Sean's leadership we will also continue to expand Chubb's digital product and service offerings."

O'Brien and Ringsted will both report to Evan Greenberg and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer.

O'Brien has more than 40 years of insurance industry experience. She was appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Personal Risk Services in 2016 and led that business until January 2022. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in 2016, she was Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of Chubb Corporation, with global responsibility. O'Brien joined Chubb as an actuarial trainee and served in positions of increasing responsibility in actuarial, product development and underwriting, including Chubb Personal Insurance (CPI) Chief Underwriting Officer, CPI Chief Underwriting Officer for International Business, and CPI Worldwide Underwriting Manager. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Villanova University.

Ringsted has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has served as Chief Risk Officer of the company since 2008 and, in 2017, was appointed to the additional role of Chief Digital Officer. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in 2016, Ringsted was Chief Risk Officer & Chief Actuary of ACE Limited. He was named Chief Actuary in 2004. Ringsted's previous leadership roles include serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for ACE Tempest Re and Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary for ACE Tempest Re. He was appointed Executive Vice President, ACE Group, in March 2014. Prior to ACE, Ringsted was a consultant at Tillinghast-Towers Perrin. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Bristol University and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Biochemistry degree from Oxford University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (FIA).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

SOURCE Chubb Limited