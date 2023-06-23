Chubb Appoints Michael O'Donnell Chief Operating Officer of Global Reinsurance

News provided by

Chubb Limited

23 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

ZURICH, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Michael O'Donnell has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Global Reinsurance. Currently, he serves as Division President of Chubb Tempest Re USA. In his new role, O'Donnell will continue to have responsibility for the U.S. operations of Chubb Tempest Re while expanding his remit into the strategic and tactical operations of the company's global reinsurance operations.  

The appointment is effective immediately. O'Donnell will continue to report to Jim Wixtead, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Tempest Re.  

"Mike is an exceptional executive who has demonstrated strong fortitude and leadership during his tenure managing our U.S. reinsurance operations," said Wixtead. "Clients, brokers and colleagues respect Mike's insights and commitment to our mission at Chubb Tempest Re.  I look forward to working with him as he expands his responsibilities within Global Re." 

O'Donnell has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda in 2006 as a casualty treaty underwriter. He was then promoted to Senior Vice President with responsibility for ACE Tempest Re USA's workers compensation and alternative risk business units as well as oversight of its claims operations. Since 2014, he has been responsible for Chubb's U.S. property and casualty assumed reinsurance operation. Prior to Chubb, he was with General Reinsurance Corp., where he underwrote the casualty facultative business.

About Chubb Tempest Re

Chubb Tempest Re is the reinsurance business of Chubb, offering a broad range of products to a diverse group of primary property and casualty insurers worldwide. Doing business globally with offices in Bermuda, Stamford, London, Montreal and Zurich, the business has deep underwriting, actuarial and claims expertise.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb Limited

Also from this source

Chubb Limited Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program

Chubb Supports World's Largest Debt Conversion for Marine Conservation Project in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.