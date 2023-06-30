Chubb Appoints Zelda Mostert Country President for South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the promotion of Zelda Mostert, currently Chief Financial Officer South Africa, to the role of Country President.

In her new role, Mostert will be responsible for managing the performance, strategy and development of all Chubb's accident and health, consumer and digital business in South Africa. She will remain based at Chubb's Sandton office and will report to Mark Roberts, Division President, United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa. The appointment is effective 1 July.

Mostert succeeds Gary Jack who is relocating to the UK to take up a new role as Regional Manager for Chubb's Midlands & South Region.

Prior to joining Chubb in 2013, Mostert held senior finance and treasury roles at businesses across a variety of sectors in South Africa.

Mark Roberts said: "Over the past decade, Zelda has been very closely involved in the development of our business in South Africa. This makes her perfectly placed to lead Chubb through our next phase of expansion in South Africa as we concentrate on growing our A&H, consumer and digital business there.

"I would also like to take this opportunity thank Gary for his exceptional leadership since 2015 and wish him every success in his new role with Chubb in the UK."

