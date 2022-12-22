Chubb Bolsters Leadership and Advances Digital Strategy in North America Financial Lines Division

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has promoted four executives in its North America Financial Lines Division to further elevate its underwriting and service excellence and enhance the digital experience for customers and brokers. Effective immediately, Jarrod Schlesinger is Chief Operating Officer; Scott Williams is Executive Vice President, Private/Not-for-Profit (PNP) Practice Leader and Chief Underwriting Officer; Jennifer Riley is Executive Vice President, Head of Digital Strategy & Operations; and Alissa Theberge is now Head of Learning & Development. All four report to Michael Mollica, who was recently appointed Division President, North America Financial Lines.

In addition to his current responsibility leading Chubb's North America Financial Lines Management Liability business, Mr. Schlesinger is now responsible for developing and executing the division's operational strategies to optimize management and professional liability products and services across all distribution channels. He will also support the division's growth objectives by driving the operational tactics of technology implementation, product development and cross-selling.

Mr. Williams now has executive responsibility for all aspects of the division's PNP underwriting, including field distribution, product development, and profit and loss performance. He also continues to lead Chubb's Financial Lines private equity vertical, with responsibility for business development across new and existing private equity relationships, oversight for product and field underwriting teams, and direct accountability for production and financial reporting.

Ms. Riley assumes executive responsibility for digital transformation with an initial focus on PNP, professional liability and cyber lines. She oversees the division's overall digital strategy and production, including financial reporting, underwriting, and service center operations, along with profit and loss performance. She is also responsible for further developing the financial lines underwriting practice with efficiencies that increase productivity through automation.

Ms. Theberge now oversees the development, coordination and execution of key learning programs across all levels of North America Financial Lines underwriting. As part of this work, she will identify and leverage opportunities to update, automate and enhance existing programs and tools to align with the division's evolving risk underwriting and digital strategy. She will also retain her current role of Senior Vice President, accountable for the Financial Lines Underwriting Service Branch (USB), reporting to Stoyan Konaktchiev, Executive Vice President, Head of Underwriting Operations, Chubb.

"Jarrod, Scott, Jennifer and Alissa are proven leaders who have made substantial contributions to our industry-leading North America Financial Lines Division. In their new roles, they will further elevate the development and delivery of products and services to address our financial lines clients' evolving exposures, infuse the advantages of digitization into all aspects of our Financial Lines business, and optimize the ongoing development of our talent and leadership," said John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group, and President, North America Insurance.

"These promotions align with our North America Financial Lines priorities in maintaining our industry-leading technical underwriting and service, accelerating our digital transformation, and providing the best possible environment for our talented team to continue to develop and grow in their careers," said Mr. Mollica. "I am very excited to see all that these excellent leaders will accomplish."

Mr. Schlesinger has more than two decades of insurance industry experience and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Public Company Management Liability. He joined Chubb in 2009 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Emory University, a Juris Doctorate from the Cardozo School of Law, and an MBA in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. Williams has nearly 15 years of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2009 as Division Counsel for the PNP division and has held a variety of underwriting and management positions within the division. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Economics from the University of Delaware and a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.

Ms. Riley has more than 25 years of industry experience with Chubb. She was most recently Senior Vice President, National Segment & Distribution Leader, PNP Financial Lines. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing & Organizational Behavior from Miami University and is a graduate of the Smith College Leadership Consortium.

Ms. Theberge has nearly 25 years of experience in financial lines, all with Chubb, which she joined in 1998. Prior to her current role, she was Assistant Manager, Commercial Insurance, in the USB. She previously held Financial Lines leadership positions in Chubb's PAC Wholesale division in Simsbury, Conn., and various underwriting and management positions in the financial lines retail operation in the Pacific Northwest. She graduated from the Rutgers Senior Leadership Program for Women and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Providence College.

Mr. Schlesinger and Mr. Williams continue to be based in New York City, while Ms. Riley continues to be based in Whitehouse Station, N.J., and Ms. Theberge in Simsbury.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

SOURCE Chubb