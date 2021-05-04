Chubb Charitable Foundation Commits $500,000 to Emergency Pandemic Relief in India

ZURICH, May 4, 2021 The Chubb Charitable Foundation today announced that it is committing $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in India, which is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis from a record surge in coronavirus infections. The support will go to the American India Foundation (AIF) to provide emergency medical equipment and supplies.

Chubb will work with the AIF, a non-profit organization focused on social and economic change in India through affordable education, health care and economic opportunities, to provide critical medical resources immediately in areas most impacted by the pandemic. The grant will help fund 100 beds for portable hospitals being deployed across the country.

These funds are in addition to Chubb's overall donation of more than $10 million to global pandemic relief. Chubb has worked with a range of partner organizations around the world to provide essential resources in areas facing the most acute needs.

"As we watch with disbelief the COVID-19-related horror unfolding in India, we are committed to supporting those who are so tragically impacted by the pandemic," said Lori Dunstan, Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation. "With new infections topping 400,000 per day, the crisis has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system. The grant from our foundation will add to the urgent efforts required to meet the immediate medical needs of those most affected."

About the Chubb Charitable Foundation

The Chubb Charitable Foundation supports non-profit organizations through grant-making and projects aligned with defined focus areas including education, the environment, and poverty and health. The Foundation believes that meaningful contributions that support our communities globally provide lasting benefits to society, to Chubb and to Chubb employees. Through philanthropy, global partnerships and company sponsored-volunteer activities focused on giving the gift of time and donations, the Chubb Charitable Foundation supports clearly defined projects that solve problems with measurable and sustainable outcomes, helping people in the countries where we live and work build productive and healthy lives. Our commitment to assist those less fortunate and to be stewards of the planet is focused on the areas of education, poverty and health, and the environment.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

