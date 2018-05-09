Chubb Charitable Foundation Grant to Support International Rescue Committee's Career Program

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chubb Charitable Foundation announced today that it has made a three-year grant totaling $750,000 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support the organization's Jobs to Careers program in the U.S. The IRC responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps individuals affected by crisis and conflict rebuild their lives.

The IRC's Jobs to Career program provides opportunities for refugees, individuals seeking or who have been granted political asylum, victims of human trafficking, survivors of torture, and other immigrants to thrive in America. Jobs to Careers provides basic career training to help refugees enter higher-skill, higher-wage jobs. The Foundation's grant will support the expansion of the career programing network to IRC field offices located throughout the U.S., as well as the creation of an additional Career Program site located within one of the existing U.S. offices.

Career programming in IRC field offices will offer refugees specialized training and career navigation for regional industry sectors. The Chubb foundation's support of the new site will further the Career Program's infrastructure development as well as the delivery of career preparedness programs and services to refugees, which includes job readiness and skill development workshops, credentialing, job placement services as well as financial coaching. Since 2016, the IRC has worked with over 700 individuals, helping them move into higher skill, higher wage jobs.

"Chubb is proud to support the IRC's efforts to provide refugees with a path to transition into economic security and self-sufficiency," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb. "Immigrants are fundamental to our nation's identity, history and future prosperity. The IRC serves as a beacon of hope to those seeking a better and safer life for themselves and their families."

Additionally, the Foundation's grant will support enhancements to the existing Atlanta Jobs to Careers program, including the incorporation of financial capability services. A two-year Chubb Charitable Foundation Grant in 2015 helped launch the Atlanta career center, which will be the template for the new Career Program site.

The IRC works with government bodies, the private sector, and local volunteers to help refugees translate their past experiences into assets that are valuable to their new communities. According to the IRC, a first job that helps refugees achieve self-sufficiency is critical when they arrive in the U.S.; however, lasting economic independence demands that adults develop the skills needed to move into higher-wage jobs.

About the Chubb Charitable Foundation

The Chubb Charitable Foundation supports U.S. based non-profit organizations through grant-making and projects aligned with defined focus areas including education, the environment, and poverty and health. The mission of the Foundation is to assist less fortunate individuals and communities in achieving and sustaining productive and healthy lives in geographic areas where Chubb employees live and work. The Chubb Charitable Foundation strives to accomplish this by focusing the majority of its funds on clearly defined projects that have measurable objectives and outcomes and solves problems within the Foundation's defined areas of focus.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About the IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 28 offices across the U.S. helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

