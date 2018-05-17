Chubb E-Book Examines Top Risks Facing U.S. Private Companies

"Private companies, regardless of size, are threatened by multiple liability and criminal exposures," said Leigh Anne Sherman, Executive Vice President, Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability of Chubb's Financial Lines division. "Liability risks, lawsuits and fines, cyber theft and commercial crime are real threats facing private companies; however, when such a loss occurs, many private organizations overlook the hidden costs associated with those losses. While the type of business under attack will determine the actual bottom line cost, the time that leaders must spend dealing with the fallout is a real and inevitable concern for private companies."

"Top Risks for Private Companies in the U.S." is based on Chubb's most recent Private Company Survey, which surveyed 600 decision makers in U.S. private companies to ascertain concern about and management of corporate risks.

"What is also quite worrisome is that despite compelling evidence that loss events can have a devastating impact on a private company's operations, the survey also revealed that three-fourths of respondents remained unconcerned about the potential risk of damage and none of those surveyed are concerned about all areas of exposure," said Sherman.

In other findings, top challenges anticipated by companies in the next three years include:

Attracting and retaining quality employees: 54%

Managing expenses: 48%

Changes in customers' needs, demographics or behavior: 47%

New market entrants/competitors: 34%

Data security or cyber threats: 25%

The report also discusses who from private companies purchase liability coverages, what a loss looks like and its impact on private firms, and how they can help protect themselves.

Chubb commissioned Chadwick Martin Bailey, a leading provider of data-driven market strategy solutions, for its 2016 Private Company Survey. Chubb also sponsored the survey in 2013, 2010, 2007, 2005 and 2003.

To access "Top Risks for Private Companies in the U.S.," click here.

