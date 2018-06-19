Chubb Introduces Insurance for Artisan Contractors through Its New Digital Platform Designed to Help Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance

"Artisan contractors need insurance solutions that can help protect the businesses they have worked so hard to build," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Small Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "In response to this need, and to address the wide range of unique risk exposures inherent in their profession, the Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace offers market-leading solutions for artisan contractors."

Coverage options include Chubb Business Owner's Policy (BOP), umbrella, workers' compensation, commercial auto, management and professional liability, and cyber enterprise risk management.

Williamson added, "Chubb's specialized insurance solutions help protect small business owners from the financial consequences of an insured loss or lawsuit."

With coverage for more than 60 classes of artisan contractors including appliance and floor installation services, electrical and HVAC contractors, landscapers, painters, plumbers and janitorial services, Chubb is providing broad insurance protection for property and liability exposures backed by superior underwriting expertise, reliable claims and account services, and financial strength.

Additional information on Chubb Small Commercial Insurance's suite of products can be found here.

Not all coverage is available in all states.

About Chubb Small Commercial Insurance

Chubb's Small Commercial Insurance division leverages superior underwriting expertise and world renowned claims, account services, and financial strength to offer solutions for small businesses. Chubb Small Commercial products are available through Chubb's exclusive network of independent agents and brokers for over 500 segments of business in the following industries: clubs and associations, cultural institutions, financial services, healthcare offices, real estate, retail stores, service businesses, technology, and wholesale businesses. Built for and with independent agents, Chubb's award-winning new digital platform, the Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace®, is designed to modernize the placement and service of small business insurance.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-introduces-insurance-for-artisan-contractors-through-its-new-digital-platform-designed-to-help-modernize-the-placement-and-service-of-small-business-insurance-300668559.html

SOURCE Chubb