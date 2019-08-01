Chubb Names Juan Luis Ortega Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Overseas General Insurance

ZURICH, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that it has appointed Juan Luis Ortega Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance. Mr. Ortega will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb's general insurance business in 51 countries outside of North America, including commercial P&C, traditional and specialty personal lines, and accident and health insurance. The appointment is effective immediately.

Currently Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President of Latin America, Mr. Ortega will report to John Keogh, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Chubb. He succeeds Juan Andrade, who is leaving the company.

Chubb Overseas General is comprised of two major divisions: one with distribution through retail brokers in five regions of the world – Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America and Eurasia & Africa – and the other an excess and surplus lines company with distribution through brokers in the London wholesale market and Lloyd's. Mr. Ortega's scope of responsibility will include all products, underwriting, claims, actuarial and support functions related to these businesses.

"It is a great pleasure to appoint Juan Luis to lead our international general insurance operations," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb. "During his 20-year tenure with the company, he has assumed increased responsibility and demonstrated outstanding leadership and business acumen. I have every confidence in Juan Luis's experience and skills as a leader and manager to drive business results and build on the substantial presence and capabilities of our global business. John Keogh and I look forward to working with Juan Luis in his new role."

"Juan Luis is a proven insurance executive and a true internationalist," said Mr. Keogh. "He has a proven track record of accomplishment in multiple regions of the world, profitably growing our business in Latin America and Asia Pacific the past 12 years. This is an exceptional opportunity for Juan Luis to now profitably grow our entire international general insurance franchise. I am excited to continue working with Juan Luis in his new leadership role."

Juan Luis Ortega has 20 years of insurance industry experience. He was named Regional President of Latin America in 2016 and served as Regional President of Asia Pacific from 2013 -2016, a position he retained after ACE's acquisition of Chubb. Previously, Mr. Ortega served as Senior Vice President, A&H, for the company's Asia Pacific region. He joined ACE in 1999 and advanced through a series of accident and health and credit insurance management positions in Miami, Puerto Rico and Mexico, before being named Country President of Chile in 2005, where he was responsible for ACE's P&C, A&H and life insurance businesses in that country. Mr. Ortega has also served as Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Accident & Health for the company's Latin America region. Mr. Ortega earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Administration from Universidad Diego Portales, Chile.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

