Chubb Names Keith Higdon Division President of ESIS®, Inc.

In this role, Mr. Higdon will be responsible for leading the management of ESIS, a core offering for Chubb's North America large accounts business, including spearheading strategies around product development, customer service and relationships, sales and profit and loss (P&L) performance.

Mr. Higdon has more than two decades of insurance industry experience. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Partnership Services at ESIS, where he was responsible for the management and development of client partnerships across all ESIS lines of business. In addition, Mr. Higdon oversaw ESIS's extensive network of field and regional offices throughout North America, new client implementations, ESIS University, and the company's industry practices and global initiatives.

Mr. Higdon succeeds Joe Vasquez, who, as previously announced, will be assuming the role of Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Accident & Health. Mr. Higdon will be based in Chicago and will report to Matthew Merna, Division President, Chubb North America Major Accounts.

"Keith's background and expertise in developing claims and risk management solutions for self-insured entities that allow them to achieve excellent claim outcomes while reducing their total cost and risk makes him a natural fit for this role," said Mr. Merna. "This is yet another example of Chubb's deep bench of talent, and I am confident that under his direction, ESIS will continue to grow through the creation of market-leading products and services."

Mr. Higdon began his career as a consultant in 1996, where he was focused on auditing, program evaluation, and program design projects for workers compensation and integrated disability management programs for large employers and service providers. Throughout his career in the third-party administrator (TPA) space, he held a variety of leadership positions within information technology and client services, where he helped develop and deliver differentiated products and services to clients. Mr. Higdon joined ACE in 2014, and prior to ACE's 2016 acquisition of Chubb, he spent a significant amount of time with ACE Group Claims, helping to develop an approach to utilizing predictive modeling and text mining in the claims management process.

Mr. Higdon holds two bachelor of science degrees in the social sciences from Northern Illinois University and a master's degree in information technology and management from Illinois Institute of Technology. He is a board member and former Chairman for the Center for Employee Health Studies associated with the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

About ESIS®

ESIS, Inc. provides claim and risk management services to a wide variety of commercial clients. Our innovative best-in-class approach to program design, integration, and achievement of results aligns with the needs and expectations of our clients' unique risk management needs. With more than 60 years of experience and offerings in both the United States and globally, ESIS provides one of the industry's broadest selections of risk management solutions covering both pre and post-loss services. For more information, visit us at www.esis.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit www.chubb.com/ca.

