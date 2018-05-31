Chubb Strengthens Energy Industry Practice with Leadership Appointments

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has strengthened its Energy Industry Practice with two new leadership appointments for the mid- and large-market segments.

Effective immediately, Brad Watson and Barton Porter have been named Energy Industry Practice Leaders for Chubb's mid- and large-market business lines, respectively. As practice leaders, they will look to further leverage Chubb's full suite of offerings to help companies mitigate a range of risks associated with exposures unique to the energy sector. In addition, Messrs. Watson and Porter will have responsibilities for managing and expanding relationships with key distribution partners.

In the mid-market energy segment, Mr. Watson will lead the full-range of underwriting for clients focused on mining, petroleum, power, renewable and alternative energy. Based in Dallas, he will report to Jim West, Executive Vice President, North America Industry Practice Leader.

Mr. Watson has more than 25 years of industry experience. Most recently he served as Chubb's Underwriting Manager for the Dallas region.

Mr. Watson succeeds David Barclay, who will retire as the company's mid-market Insurance Energy Practice Leader in June, after more than 36 years with Chubb.

"Chubb's Energy Industry Practice is a dynamic industry group that has excelled and prospered under David's leadership," said Jim West, Chubb's Executive Vice President, North America Industry Practice Leader. "With an emphasis on technical knowledge and long-term underwriting profit, David and his team have built strong relationships with key agents, brokers and clients. We thank David for his many years of contributions and wish him well during his well-deserved retirement."

For Chubb's large-market energy segment, Mr. Porter will coordinate the global portfolio of products and services of the company's large account Risk Management business for clients that are focused in the energy sector, including power generation, on and offshore upstream, midstream and downstream companies, including manufacturing and contracting companies that serve the energy sector.

Mr. Porter will access the company's broad array of industry leading offerings in the global primary casualty, excess casualty, financial lines, environmental and marine lines of business. Based in Houston, he will report to John Alfieri, Executive Vice President, North America Major Accounts Field Operations.

"Chubb has been a trusted, long-term solutions provider, helping global energy clients meet their risk management objectives for decades," said Mr. Alfieri. "Our Major Accounts division brings the necessary collaborative spirit to energy clients and their brokers that drive results one account at a time. With Barton's extensive industry experience and leadership we continue to be well positioned to provide clients with easy access to resources that are designed to help manage a variety of global exposures."

Mr. Porter has 35 years of property and casualty industry experience. Prior to joining Chubb in 2014 as Global Casualty, Senior Vice President, Underwriting Branch Manager, in Houston, he held a number of senior leadership positions at various brokerage firms.

About Chubb's Energy Industry Practice

Chubb has been a leader in offering state-of-the-art property and casualty insurance protection to energy companies for more than 30 years. Chubb's Energy Industry Practice is represented worldwide, with 48 offices in North America. To learn more about Chubb's mid- large-market energy practices, please click here.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit www.chubb.com/ca.

