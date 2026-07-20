Chubb Tempest Re Announces Key Leadership Changes

James Wixtead Appointed Executive Chairman; Michael O'Donnell Named President

ZURICH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced key executive appointments to its global reinsurance business, Chubb Tempest Re. James Wixtead, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Tempest Re Group, has been named Executive Chairman. Michael O'Donnell, currently Division President, Chubb Tempest Re USA, has been named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Tempest Re, succeeding Wixtead. The appointments are effective August 1.

As Executive Chairman, Wixtead will provide governance oversight and advise on strategy for Chubb global reinsurance. As President, O'Donnell has day-to-day executive management responsibility for Chubb Tempest Re, both top and bottom line.

Chubb Tempest Re provides a broad range of traditional and specialty reinsurance products to a diverse array of primary property and casualty insurance companies. O'Donnell will report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chubb Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer, Chubb Group.

"For over three decades in this industry, Jim has earned the confidence of clients and brokers around the world and instilled the underwriting discipline that defines how we operate," said Greenberg. "I want to thank him for his years of contribution."

Greenberg added, "Michael is an exceptional underwriter who has led our U.S. reinsurance operation with distinction for more than a decade. His command of this business and its complexities give me full confidence in his ability to grow our global reinsurance franchise."

Wixtead brings nearly 40 years of insurance industry experience to the role. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, he was President, ACE Tempest Re Group, and he was appointed Senior Vice President, ACE Group, in July 2014. From 2005 to 2014, he served as Division President of ACE Tempest Re USA, responsible for ACE's traditional and non-traditional property and casualty reinsurance business in North America. He currently serves as an advisor on the Board of Directors for ABR Re and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Bowdoin College.

O'Donnell has served as Division President, Chubb Tempest Re USA, since 2014, with responsibility for Chubb's domestic property and casualty assumed reinsurance operation. He joined Chubb Tempest Re in 2006 as a casualty treaty underwriter and began his career with General Reinsurance Corp. as a casualty facultative underwriter. He earned an MBA from Fordham University and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Villanova University.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb