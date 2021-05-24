Chuck E. Cheese & Munch's Make Believe Band Celebrate New Album Launch With First-Ever Summer Concert Tour

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, announced Chuck E. and Munch's Make Believe Band are dropping a new album, "Summer of Fun," on May 21 and the iconic group will be hitting the road for their first-ever concert tour. Kicking off June 5, the group that has rocked the stages of Chuck E. Cheese stores for more than four decades is hitting the road for a multi-city outdoor concert tour, with shows in Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas.

Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun Multi-City Tour

The new album and tour are just the start of an immersive Summer of Fun celebration at all U.S. Chuck E. Cheese locations that begins May 31. The new Summer Fun Pass offers families an easy way to play all season long for one low price, with weekly game play, e-tickets and other exclusive perks -- like VIP access to Chuck E. concerts this summer, starting at just $39.99. The Summer of Fun celebration will be in all stores from May 31 through August 29.

"We know our guests have missed seeing Chuck E. in our stores, but he's been hard at work writing music and recording a new album that is sure to delight fans of all ages," said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development at CEC Entertainment. "We're thrilled that Chuck E. and the band are hitting the road to rock fans with our iconic fun tracks and signature sounds at beaches and parks across the country. And we're making it easy and affordable for families to keep the fun going with Summer Fun Passes that serve up weekly game play and more in our stores all season long."

Chuck E. and Munch's Make Believe Band Official U.S. Tour Schedule:

June 5 : Pier 60 Park, Clearwater, FL – Showtimes: 10 am , 1 pm and 3 pm

Pier 60 Park, – Showtimes: , and June 12 : Cumberland Park, Nashville, TN – Showtimes: 10 am , 1 pm and 3 pm

Cumberland Park, – Showtimes: , and June 19 : Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA – Showtimes: 10 am , 1 pm and 3 pm

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, – Showtimes: , and June 27 : Piedmont Park Greystone , Atlanta, GA – Showtimes: 10 am , 1 pm and 3 pm

Piedmont , – Showtimes: , and July 3 : Klyde Warren Park, Dallas, TX – Showtimes: 10 am and 1 pm

For all details of the multi-city concert tour visit: chuckecheese.com/summerconcerttour. All shows are free of charge and open to the public and will operate according to state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

CHUCK E. CHEESE SUMMER OF FUN ALBUM ON ALL YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING PLATFORMS

Fans can stream the new "Summer of Fun" album on all music platforms and download the album on iTunes beginning May 21. The new album includes five new tracks including "Song of Summer" and "Beach Party Bash" and the music videos will be featured in-stores throughout the Summer of Fun event. This will be the fifth album released by Chuck E. Cheese and all the tracks are summer-themed to celebrate all that the season has to offer. The album covers a diverse range of family-friendly pop music across multiple genres, including punk rock, country, hip hop and Latin music.

NEW CHUCK E. CHEESE SUMMER FUN PASS

The Summer Fun Pass offers parents three ways to save every time they visit Chuck E. Cheese with weekly game play delivered to the Chuck E. Cheese App every week, starting May 31 through August 29. The pass pays for itself in just two visits!

Gold Level – Includes 120 minutes of game play each week, 1000 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) large one-topping pizza, two (2) collectible cups with free refills on each visit, Monthly Pass Member Play Time, the Ticket Blaster experience, birthday party savings, welcome gifts and more. Available for just $89.99 (total savings of $342 ).

Includes 120 minutes of game play each week, 1000 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) large one-topping pizza, two (2) collectible cups with free refills on each visit, Monthly Pass Member Play Time, the Ticket Blaster experience, birthday party savings, welcome gifts and more. Available for just (total savings of ). Silver Level – Includes 60 minutes of game play each week and 500 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) large cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, birthday party savings, Monthly Pass Member Play Time, welcome gifts and more. Available for just $69.99 (total savings of $229 ).

Includes 60 minutes of game play each week and 500 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) large cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, birthday party savings, Monthly Pass Member Play Time, welcome gifts and more. Available for just (total savings of ). Bronze Level – Includes 30 minutes of game play each week and 100 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) personal cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, birthday party savings and more. Available for just $39.99 (total savings of $124 ).

Includes 30 minutes of game play each week and 100 e-tickets each week, as well as one (1) personal cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, birthday party savings and more. Available for just (total savings of ). The pre-sale will be available online and in the new mobile app from May 22 through May 30 and offers an additional discount!

Summer Fun Pass holders also get VIP front-row access to Chuck E. Cheese and Munch's Make Believe Band concerts this year. To catch the nearest concert visit: chuckecheese.com/summerconcerttour. Pass holders will be asked to verify their membership on the Chuck E. Cheese App via their mobile device. Summer Fun Passes can be purchased through the app (iOS and Android), in-store or online at www.chuckecheese.com/summer.

CHUCK E. CHEESE 4 SEASONS OF FUN

Chuck E. Cheese 4 Seasons of Fun is a series of immersive seasonal special events that include Chuck E. Cheese Spring-tastic Celebration, Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun, Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular and Chuck E. Cheese Winter WINNER-land. Each event features seasonal décor, food & entertainment offerings and fun for kids and the entire family, in-store, at-home and online.

For more information on the Summer of Fun seasonal experience, and the new Chuck E. Cheese app, visit www.chuckeceese.com/rewards. For details on which locations have reopened for games and dine-in as well as updated safety protocols, visit https://locations.chuckecheese.com/search.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

