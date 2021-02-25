DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, launches 4 Seasons of Fun, featuring immersive experiences designed to delight kids and families during key times of the year at locations across the country. The fun kicks off on March 1 with a Spring-tastic Celebration, a two-month long event packed with exclusive deals—including a prize package inspired by the all-new TOM & JERRY movie and delightful treats and themed entertainment made to enjoy in-store, at-home and online.

CHUCK E. CHEESE KICKS OFF 4 SEASONS OF FUN WITH NEW “SPRING-TASTIC CELEBRATION”

"At Chuck E. Cheese, each season brings a fresh opportunity for families to gather for fun," said CEO of CEC Entertainment, David McKillips. "Over the last year, we've helped families find new ways to celebrate each day. That's why we're rolling out our 4 Seasons of Fun in 2021, to encourage special moments all year long. We're kicking things off with a Spring-tastic Celebration and have pulled out all the stops to bring families exciting new memories, from exclusive treats like our Unicorn Churros to instant-win games and weekday deals on both pizza and play. This newly imagined event will be followed by our Summer of Fun, Halloween Boo-tacular and Winter Winner-Land events, so families can join unique celebrations all year round."

Springtime Sweeps Across Chuck E. Cheese

Spring-tastic magic is in full bloom at Chuck E. Cheese venues across the country as locations are bursting with vibrant colors and the fresh flavors of Unicorn Cotton Candy, Rainbow Lollipops and more! Plus, Ronnie the Unicorn is making his springtime appearance, joining Chuck E. and his friends in new in-store and online content!

Daily Deals on Food and Games

For a limited time, Chuck E. Cheese is offering daily deals on food and games, with special offers available for dine-in and carryout:

Spring Family Fun Pack – Two (2) large one-topping pizzas and one (1) spring dessert, plus a goody bag, activity sheet and a 250 e-ticket voucher starting at $34.99 . This daily deal is available for delivery or carryout only. Price may vary. See location for details.

Two (2) large one-topping pizzas and one (1) spring dessert, plus a goody bag, activity sheet and a 250 e-ticket voucher starting at . This daily deal is available for delivery or carryout only. Price may vary. See location for details. Spring FunBreak Bundle – One (1) large one-topping pizza, two (2) soft drinks, two (2) thirty-minute play cards and choice of a spring dessert starting at $39.99 . This daily deal is available in-store only. Price may vary. See location for details.

One (1) large one-topping pizza, two (2) soft drinks, two (2) thirty-minute play cards and choice of a spring dessert starting at . This daily deal is available in-store only. Price may vary. See location for details. Guests can also enjoy exclusive weekday deals when they visit their favorite Chuck E. Cheese in store and mention these special offers upon ordering:

More Ticket Monday: Get up to 500 bonus e-tickets with the purchase of a food and drink combo.

All You Can Play Wednesday: Get one hour of All You Can Play for just $14.99 .

Pizza & Play Friday: Spend $25 on games and get one (1) large cheese pizza for only $5 .

Tasty Treats to Sweeten Your Day

Four magical desserts make the Spring-tastic Celebration even sweeter:

Unicorn Churros – Thanks to Ronnie the Unicorn, these colorful churros are dusted with cherry, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar and are sure to brighten your day.

Thanks to Ronnie the Unicorn, these colorful churros are dusted with cherry, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar and are sure to brighten your day. Rainbow Lollipops – These swirly sweets come in a variety colors and are good enough to share. That's why they're sold in a 3-pack, so you don't have to!

These swirly sweets come in a variety colors and are good enough to share. That's why they're sold in a 3-pack, so you don't have to! Unicorn Cotton Candy – Our multi-colored cotton candy comes in a jumbo size only, so the whole family can enjoy.

Our multi-colored cotton candy comes in a jumbo size only, so the whole family can enjoy. Rainbow Ice Dippin' Dots – Available in-store only, this melt in your mouth treat is bursting with five fruity flavors.

New Entertainment to Relieve Spring Fever

To put a spring in your step, join Chuck E. Cheese for the new Spring-tastic Celebration Show, hosted by his friends Helen Henny and Bella the Bunny, with a special appearance from Ronnie the Unicorn. Meet Chuck E. on the dancefloor and get ready to get down with the new Spring Break Breakdance, occurring in-stores every hour on the :30. This safe and easy new dance can also be found online so families can get their groove on at home, too.

The new Spring-tastic Celebration Show features family-friendly pop music and new music videos and sketches from Chuck E. and his friend, which can also be enjoyed online during Afternoon Fun Breaks, along with new family-friendly activities and content throughout the event.

In addition to new online offerings, Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating the release of the first full-length TOM & JERRY feature. Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group's live-action/animation family film is in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max* February 26. Our exciting sweepstakes promotion begins on opening day, February 26, and runs thru March 27. Fans can enter online at chuckecheese.com for a chance to win the Ultimate Spring Play Package, including a kids' skateboard and action camera, a TOM & JERRY-themed gift bundle and a day of play at Chuck E. Cheese.

Unique Moments to Celebrate All Year

The Spring-tastic Celebration will be followed by three additional key moments for fun, including Summer of Fun, Halloween Boo-tacular and Winter Winner-Land events. Chuck E. Cheese will share more about menu innovations, unique prizes and opportunities for safe, family fun related to these seasonal experiences throughout the year.

For more information on the Spring-tastic Celebration and details on which locations have reopened for games and dine-in, guests can visit https://locations.chuckecheese.com/search.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

About TOM & JERRY

Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale, Lil Rel Howery, and Ken Jeong. The film was directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. It was written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers were Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, a Tim Story Film, Tom and Jerry will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co.



* Tom & Jerry is streaming on HBO Max in the US only for a limited time at no extra cost to subscribers.

