Chuck E. Cheese® Now Delivers Parties to Your Door with DoorDash

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in family dining and entertainment, Chuck E. Cheese® is taking celebrations to the next level with the introduction of its new Pizza Party Pack, exclusively available through DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada. It's perfect for office parties, game nights, sleepovers and groups young and old. The Pizza Party Pack is a 12-person kit delivered directly to your door and includes everything you need for a food and fun pop-up gathering. What makes the Pizza Party Pack special is that in addition to three large pizzas, it comes with a decorated signature Chuck E. Cheese cake, party décor and all of the supplies you need to turn any space into a celebration for about $10 per person.

"Chuck E. Cheese is already known as the expert in fun, so it's a natural extension for us to be the first brand to deliver a kit of fun anywhere a group wants to gather," said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, CEC Entertainment, Inc. "Chuck E. Cheese is continually innovating to meet evolving consumer needs. We collaborated with Door Dash to create the Pizza Party Pack as a way to innovate within our growing delivery channel and bring a unique celebratory experience complete with food and decor directly to guests with one click."

This launch comes on the heels of several exciting new initiatives for the company, including All You Can Play, which debuted last summer and offers guests an entirely new way to play by purchasing time instead of play points or tokens. Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese continues its national remodel initiative; updating hundreds of restaurants around the country with a fresh and modern look, as well as exploring opportunities to expand its international footprint.

Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Party Pack is $124.99 per pack and is currently available for delivery exclusively through DoorDash in San Diego, with an eye to expand nationally. Customers can order the Pizza Party Packs within the DoorDash platform at www.DoorDash.com or in app for Android or iOS. Customers in San Diego can also use offer code CECPARTY for $0 delivery fees* on all orders delivered through DoorDash while supplies last.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 607 Chuck E. Cheese's and 147 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 13 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit Chuck E. Cheese's or connect with us on social media.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

