Chuck E. Cheese To Hire 5,000 Team Members This Summer

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year and a brand long known for creating positive, lifelong memories for families, is committed to strengthening its communities by building energizing careers around entertainment, food and play. Now, to sustain the phenomenal popularity of the brand's recently introduced 4 Seasons of Fun, Chuck E. Cheese plans to hire 5,000 employees this summer across its 460 locations in 47 states nationwide.

Visit chuckejobs.com or text CHEESE to 58046 for a complete listing of open positions. EOE.

Open positions include: Cast Member, Kitchen, and Manager roles with both part-time and full-time opportunities available. As a Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow employer, Chuck E. Cheese offers its employees the ability to access up to 50% (or maximum $500) of their earned wages instantly -- after their first week of employment. Chuck E. Cheese also offers flexible work schedules to accommodate work/life balance.

"At Chuck E. Cheese, through training and advancement opportunities designed to grow the trajectory of each individual, cast members find more than a job, they find a second family and a career," said Rudy Rodriguez, executive vice president, chief legal and human resources officer at ‎CEC Entertainment. "In fact, 80% of current Chuck E. Cheese restaurant managers grew up in the company and were promoted to their position, as we proactively help our team members advance."

The brand is now looking for 5,000 people who want to have fun at work, team with amazing co-workers, and start their path to a fulfilling and meaningful career.

"I began working as a game room attendant at the Arlington, Texas Chuck E. Cheese in 2001," said Matt Daniel, senior entertainment manager, original content & character properties at CEC Entertainment. "Soon, I transitioned to entertainment show coordinator and spent four years staging light shows, assisting with the music and video production and learning from some of the best talent in the business. After leaving for a short time, I returned to Chuck E. Cheese because I genuinely loved the brand. It may sound a little cheesy, but every cast member can really say they're getting paid to bring joy to people. When I think about it that way, it becomes more than just a job, it becomes a purpose."

Today, Daniel runs the concepting and production of Chuck E. Cheese original entertainment, including songs, dances and videos. "What I find most rewarding about my career is the opportunity to evolve our iconic characters for a new generation, build a positive emotional connection between Chuck E. Cheese and families everywhere and, of course, continue to feel personally and professionally supported, challenged and empowered," observed Daniel, one of the many tenured store and corporate team members who have started and grown their careers with CEC Entertainment.

Chuck E. Cheese offers a wide variety of benefits to eligible U.S. employees, including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance along with scholarships, discounts, and 401(k) retirement savings plan as part of the overall employment package.

As an equal opportunity employer CEC Entertainment, believes the workforce should reflect the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of its guests. CEC Entertainment does not discriminate against applicants due to race, ancestry, color, genetics, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, veteran status, or on the basis of any other federal, state or local protected class.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

