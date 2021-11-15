DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one brand in children's entertainment, today announced its second annual Winter Winner-land celebration packed with an assortment of merry entertainment and cheerful experiences sure to bring joy to families in store, online and at home this holiday season. The latest installment of the brand's signature 4 Seasons of Fun, Winter Winner-land, runs through Jan. 2 and is filled with incredible instant prizes including a grand prize custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro arcade game; seasonal sweet treats and family packages; gift card offers; a whole new show and entertainment from Chuck E. and friends; and a Ryan's World Fan Fest watch party.

Chuck E. Cheese Winter Winner-Land: The Place Where Every Kid’s an Instant Winner and Families Can Enjoy New Holiday Entertainment, Festive Treats and Create Holiday Traditions

In addition, this year as part of the Chuck E. Cheese Giving Season's philanthropic efforts, the brand is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, donating up to 15,000 toys to regional locations across the country and Canada, and $10K to Big Brothers Big Sisters programs.

"The holidays are a special and magical time, and we want all guests who enter our venues to experience the spirit of the season. Snow globe inspired decorations including giant snowflakes will transform each Chuck E. Cheese into our version of a Winter Winner-land," said Sherri Landy, CMO of CEC Entertainment, LLC. "And during this wonderful time of the year, we are excited to gift every child that visits us a golden game piece featuring holiday treats, toys, E-tickets or even a custom arcade game!"

Every Kid's A Winner with Instant Prizes

During Winter Winner-land, every kid is a winner with more opportunity than ever before. Each kid that enters a Chuck E. Cheese location is gifted instant win game pieces that include special treats, E-tickets or your choice of toy from our prize wall. The grand prize winner will take home a custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro from ICE's Home Arcade Super Store, including delivery and setup! This exclusive prize is a ONE-OF-A-KIND, arcade quality game that has 5 game modes that allows play for up to 4 players, and the perfect way to complete any family's home game room.

'Tis The Season to Give Back

During this year's Giving Season, and in the spirit of giving to those who are less fortunate or who may not have the opportunity to enjoy a day at Chuck E. Cheese, the entertainment brand is encouraging all kids to donate their unused play tickets to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. At the end of the Giving Season, Chuck E. Cheese will tally the donations with a goal of donating 15,000 toys to children in local communities throughout the US and Canada. An additional $10K donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters will impact local programs in the communities the brand serves.

Flurries of Edible Glitter and Snowflake Frosting Fills the Menu

Sweet treats and special offers fill the air and put smiles on faces this season. The new, seasonal menu items were inspired by glistening icicles and warm baked goodies on a cold wintry day. These include:

Churro Frost Bites : Bite sized churros coated in blue raspberry sugar and topped with white icing and edible glitter ($6.49)

: Bite sized churros coated in blue raspberry sugar and topped with white icing and edible glitter Winter Iced Brownie : A round 8" delicious, warm and shareable brownie topped with icing, winter sprinkles and edible glitter ($7.99)

: A round 8" delicious, warm and shareable brownie topped with icing, winter sprinkles and edible glitter Family Fun Pack: Two large, one-topping pizzas, winter iced brownie, goody bag and activities sheets (starting at $35.99 )

Gear Up for a Season of New Entertainment, Ryan's World FanFest Watch Party and More

Chuck E. Cheese and his friends will host an exciting line-up of family-friendly holiday videos and music in stores, including the new Yuletide Slide dance, along with holiday music favorites featured on the brand's YouTube channels and music streaming services.

As the number one children's entertainment venue, Chuck E. Cheese is giving guests even more reason to get together this holiday season by hosting Ryan's World FanFest watch parties at select locations across the U.S. Join fans at local Chuck E. Cheese locations on Saturday, November 27 starting at 10:30 am PST.

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

This holiday season, give the gift of fun with Chuck E. Cheese gift cards. Available in-store and online, Chuck E. Cheese gift card offers are the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. See below for gift card offers this Winter Winner-land:

In-store : Buy a $25 gift card, receive 250 E-tickets – offer is valid through Dec. 25 with E-ticket redemption valid from Dec. 26, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022

: Buy a gift card, receive 250 E-tickets – offer is valid through with E-ticket redemption valid from – Online : Buy a $50 gift card, receive $10 bonus gift card for redemption Dec. 26, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022

: Buy a gift card, receive bonus gift card for redemption – Online: Black Friday through Cyber Monday deal (11/26 - 11/29) – buy $50 gift card, receive $15 bonus gift card for redemption Dec. 26, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022

Gifts are also available for purchase at the official Chuck E. Cheese Online Store, including a new limited release Holiday Ornament and Holiday Gift Box, a special one-of-a-kind gift full of Chuck E. goodies and a special note from Chuck E. Cheese.

Safety and Sanitation First

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is committed to the safety and well-being of guests and team members, and are closely following the CDC, state and local government guideline recommendations regarding COVID-19 and safety measures. Guests and team members can expect to find enhanced safety and sanitation efforts including:

Face coverings are strongly encouraged for guests and required of employees, and guests will be encouraged to follow CDC guidelines concerning face coverings. If face coverings are required by local rules, guests must wear a face covering during their visit. If guests forget their masks, Chuck E. Cheese has masks available for purchase.

At the Kid Check® station, a hand stamp or sticker will be provided to each family member, or guests may choose a touch-less "Kid Check Selfie" instead.

Hand sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the play and dining areas.

Games, restrooms and dining rooms will be sanitized a regular basis.

No touch payment, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and cards with the capability will be accepted, as well as a touchless experience with new E-tickets loaded directly on guests' play band or card.

Employee health screenings are conducted as each employee reports to work.

MERV10 air filters have been installed in all facilities for improved air filtration.

For more information on Chuck E.'s Winter Winner-land celebration, please visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/promotions to find the closest location near you.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

