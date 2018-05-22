Chuck E. Cheese's® Delivers Its Famous Pizza To Homes Nationwide

DALLAS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese's® is launching third-party delivery service from more than 345 participating locations nationwide. Pizza lovers can enjoy made-to-order, fresh Chuck E. Cheese's pizzas and other menu items through delivery from Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, depending on location.

To sweeten the deal, customers will receive a goody bag filled with puzzles, games and toys or a character plush doll free with every delivery order while supplies last.

"We know families love our fresh, never frozen pizza as much as our games," said Ashley Zickefoose, chief marketing and concept officer at CEC Entertainment, Inc. "After years of hearing from guests that we should offer a way for families to enjoy our delicious pizzas at home, we're excited to make delivery a reality as part of several game-changing initiatives that we have planned this year."

Chuck E. Cheese's takes pride in offering delicious pizza made from scratch daily. All of the ingredients, including the dough, chopped veggies and 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese – are always fresh, never frozen, which isn't the case for most nationwide retailers that offer pizza delivery.

The brand first started testing third-party delivery service in five markets (Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco) at the end of 2017. Due to the success of the test and the sizable shift in dining trends today, Chuck E. Cheese's decided to expand delivery nationally.

For more information on Chuck E. Cheese's third-party delivery service and to find out if the delicious, fresh, cheesy pizza is available for delivery in your area, visit www.chuckecheese.com.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million kids birthday parties are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 608 Chuck E. Cheese's and 148 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 14 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit Chuck E. Cheese's or connect with us on social media.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erin Gordon

312-929-0514

egordon@talktocurrent.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuck-e-cheeses-delivers-its-famous-pizza-to-homes-nationwide-300652419.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chuckecheese.com

