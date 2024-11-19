Chudnovsky Law Announces Former DOJ Deputy Attorney General Brian D. Bill Has Joined its Professional License Defense Law Firm

Brian D. Bill is one of California's preeminent license defense attorneys for healthcare and professional license investigation and enforcement cases. California has over 4.3 million individuals and corporations with professional licenses.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chudnovsky Law, a California professional license defense and criminal defense law firm, has announced the addition of attorney Brian Bill to its team. Mr. Bill brings a wealth of legal knowledge and insights to the firm's license defense practice.

Before joining Chudnovsky Law, Brian D. Bill served as Deputy Attorney General in the California Department of Justice as a prosecutor for the Medical Board of California and other state licensing agencies.

As Deputy Attorney General in the DOJ Health Quality Enforcement section, Mr. Bill represented state licensing agencies, such as the Medical Board of California, Physician Assistant Board, Respiratory Care Board, and Board of Psychology. He prosecuted hundreds of enforcement disciplinary cases against healthcare licensees and corporations.

Prior to the DOJ, Mr. Bill served as an Attorney for the California Department of Social Services (CDSS), Community Care Licensing Enforcement Division. He represented CDSS in enforcement investigations, exclusion actions, accusations, and administrative hearings. These included actions involving facilities for adult and senior care, child care, children's residential, and home care services.

Because of his extensive experience at the Department of Justice, Mr. Bill is one of California's preeminent license defense attorneys for agency investigation and enforcement actions. According to Tsion Chudnovsky, Managing Attorney of Chudnovsky Law, "As a former Deputy Attorney General for licensing agencies, Mr. Bill has the invaluable experience that our clients need when facing high-stakes investigations and disciplinary proceedings."

"Brian Bill joins our renowned team of attorneys that specialize in representing licensees in front of 45 agencies that license more than 4.3 million individuals and corporations throughout California." Mr. Bill utilizes his expertise when representing individual and corporate clients in all phases of investigations, audits, licensing-related petitions, accusations, settlement negotiations, administrative litigation, writs, and appellate matters.

About Chudnovsky Law

Chudnovsky Law is a top-tier professional license defense law firm. It is comprised of a team of renowned former prosecutors and defense attorneys with over 140 years of combined experience handling thousands of cases, administrative hearings, and trials. The firm represents licensees statewide from its offices in Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California.

Over the years, the firm has served as trusted counsel for CEOs, healthcare corporations, company executives, pharmacies, nurses, medical spas, senior care and assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, physicians, real estate firms, dentists, insurance agencies, and other professional licensees. The firm's track record of success speaks for itself.

Firm attorneys specialize in license defense for all 40 Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) agencies, including medical, nursing, pharmacy, dental, chiropractic, behavioral sciences, and healthcare businesses. They also handle matters before the Drug Enforcement Agency, California Department of Public Health, California Department of Social Services, Department of Insurance, and Department of Real Estate.

