Chula Vista Small Business Owner Celebrates New PostalAnnex Venture

Prominent Shipping and Office Services Franchisor Continues to Expand Footprint

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading shipping and office services franchisors, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex center in Chula Vista, CA. The new franchisee and owner of the center is an established local small business owner who brings their experience and commitment to serving the Chula Vista community. The center is set to offer a wide range of essential services to the local community, making business and personal tasks more convenient.

Located at 707 L St., and connected to L Street Self Storage, this new PostalAnnex center will offer a comprehensive array of services, including private mailbox rental, notary public services, and options for more ways to ship featuring major carriers such as UPS, FedEx, USPS and DHL. Additionally, the center will offer copy and printing services, as well as packaging supplies and expert packing services.

"This PostalAnnex is located within our self-storage facility, so we are excited to broaden the services we can provide to our clients through packing and shipping," said Marsha Berkson, owner of PostalAnnex #24005. "This was a need we identified after talking with our clients, and partnering with a reputable franchise like PostalAnnex will help us in continuing to provide a high-quality customer experience."

Based in San Diego, Annex Brands, Inc., the franchisor and parent company of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry. Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

"Our franchisees' passion and dedication are what drive our growth. With the opening of the new PostalAnnex center in Chula Vista, Marsha will continue this tradition of excellence, offering indispensable services to local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24005, located at 707 L St., Chula Vista, CA 91911, and the services offered at the new Chula Vista center, please visit www.postalannex.com.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping via UPS, FedEx, USPS and DHL, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

