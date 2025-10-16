New Owner Takes Possession of Their Third PostalAnnex Store Located in San Jose, California--Offering Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing 34 year-old PostalAnnex location in San Jose, CA to new owners, Sanjay Gupta and Deepika Chopra. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services.

Located in the Robertsville neighborhood at 1177 Branham Ln., San Jose, CA 95118, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I'm constantly looking to expand and open more locations. This location seemed to be a good one to continue that dream," said Sanjay. "I enjoy providing quality customer service. And, with new employees, better technology, and a refresh on the look and feel of this location, I'm fixing gaps in the system and improving them," he said.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to have experienced franchise operators like Sanjay and Deepika as the new owners of this PostalAnnex location," said Patrick Edd, President & CEO of Annex Brands. "Ownership transfers like this not only demonstrate the strength of our franchise network, but also bring fresh energy and commitment to delivering the outstanding customer service we're known for. We're confident this location will continue to grow, thrive, and serve the community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #125, located in the Robertsville neighborhood at 1177 Branham Ln. San Jose, CA 95118, and the services offered, please visit www.postalannex.com/125.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.