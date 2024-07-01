Church Law & Tax and ChurchSalary Join the Gloo Family of Brands

The acquisition accelerates the marketplace of offerings and insights available to church leaders in finance, tax, law and compensation management

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced the acquisition of two trusted ministry-serving organizations, Church Law & Tax and ChurchSalary , from their previous owner, Christianity Today International (CT). The transaction underscores the Gloo commitment to equipping ministry leaders with innovative technology solutions and expert thought leadership across a variety of ministry functions.

"Since 2005, these brands have been part of CT's mission to encourage and equip the Church to be the Church," said Tim Dalrymple, Christianity Today CEO and president. "We recognize that Gloo has a depth of engagement with ministry leaders that can carry the value of these brands even further. We are grateful for our long and enduring partnership with Gloo, and we will continue to support them throughout this transition in every way we can."

With the mission of equipping church leaders with the knowledge and tools to navigate complex legal and financial landscapes, Church Law & Tax serves a range of church leaders from executive pastors to financial administrators. In addition to a rich library of resources on ChurchLawandTax.com, it offers expert guidance including well-known resources like its annual Church & Clergy Tax Guide , Pastor, Church & Law, Fifth Edition , and Church Finance, Second Edition .

"For decades, Church Law & Tax has provided leaders with legal, financial and tax knowledge they need to navigate complexities and challenges they often face in their roles," said Matt Branaugh, business owner of Church Law & Tax. "Through the Gloo platform, our tools will assist even more pastors and leaders for decades to come, helping them lead their congregations with confidence."

ChurchSalary empowers church and ministry leaders to make informed decisions about salary and compensation for their unique ministry contexts. The platform offers comprehensive salary reports and calculators along with expert-led training resources. By providing up-to-date insights and information, ChurchSalary helps leaders navigate toward fair and competitive salaries that reflect their own unique needs and circumstances.

"Compensation is a crucial aspect of church management and financial stewardship," said Aaron Hill, business owner of ChurchSalary. "In six short years, we have become the ministry standard for providing accurate and actionable salary information. Joining the Gloo platform will enable us to serve more churches, make a greater impact on pastoral and staff compensation, and innovate new features and tools that will ultimately foster a healthier and more equitable work environment for ministry leaders."

Collectively, both organizations serve over 100,000 church leaders with free and premium resources and are considered the trusted sources for tools and ongoing guidance in church legal and administration matters.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome both Church Law & Tax and ChurchSalary into the Gloo family of brands," said Brad Hill, chief solutions officer at Gloo. "Both organizations have a proven track record of delivering exceptional value to church leaders. By integrating their capabilities into the Gloo portfolio of offerings, we can serve more church leaders in even more comprehensive ways, ultimately helping their organizations thrive."

As Gloo continues to expand its portfolio of technology, services and resources to over 200,000 church leaders, it seeks to better connect the full spectrum of ministry leaders — from pastors and executive pastors to children's ministry leaders and small group leaders — with the resources they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and dynamic environment.

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo is a tech platform that connects ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Church Law & Tax delivers a variety of high-value, high-impact content and products designed to equip churches and church leaders to tackle today's most challenging tax, law, finance and risk management issues.

ChurchSalary positively impacts the finances of servant leaders in the church through world-class compensation tools supported by educational, inspirational and empowering resources. The goal of ChurchSalary is to foster truthful, gospel-centered conversations about pay, reduce the stigma surrounding church pay and finances, encourage dialogue around human resource-related topics within the church, and promote a culture of generosity within church leadership circles.

SOURCE Gloo