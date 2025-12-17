Strategic acquisition will enable Gloo to provide end-to-end, full lifecycle donor development solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO), a leading technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Westfall Group, Inc., a leader in major donor engagement, which owns and operates Westfall Gold, Inc., Brain Trust Creative, and Parable Talent. The acquisition will expand Gloo's portfolio of services in one of the most critical areas for the faith and flourishing ecosystem: building sustainable, mission-aligned funding models.

Gloo To Acquire Westfall Group, Inc., Expanding Donor Solutions for Faith and Mission-Driven Nonprofits

"Donor management is the lifeblood of the faith and flourishing ecosystem, where nearly all economic activity is funded through donations," said Scott Beck, CEO at Gloo. "Westfall is a great addition to Gloo and creates significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities with our other Capital Partners and offerings given the highly complementary solutions. This acquisition will not only enable us to serve our shared customers more completely, it will create a highly differentiated core competency in what we believe is the most important economic dynamic of the ecosystem."

The Westfall Group is made up of three distinct brands including Westfall Gold , Brain Trust Creative and Parable Talent. Westfall Gold uses data driven insights to create world class donor experiences for high capacity, high impact donors. Serving faith-based, health and medical, education, church‍, and corporate clients, Westfall Gold delivers everything from attendance strategies to venue logistics to talent booking, production and messaging.

Brain Trust Creative , an experience design and fundraising consultancy agency, has a proven track record of inspiring major donors to invest in missions that advance good. Parable Talent connects world-class talent with world-changing organizations.

"Joining forces with Gloo and Masterworks enables us to scale quickly, amplify our impact, and equip even more nonprofits and ministries with the tools they need to succeed," said Bob Westfall, founder and CEO of Westfall Gold. "Together, we can seize new growth opportunities within Gloo's network, delivering even greater value to the organizations we serve."

Westfall's services, which are growing and profitable, have natural synergies with Gloo 360 and Gloo Media Network, as well as Gloo capital partners such as Masterworks, a premier marketing and fundraising company that helps organizations grow their impact, accelerate their mission, and deepen supporter relationships.

"As fundraising competition among nonprofits intensifies, the combination of Gloo and Westfall will allow us to bring highly targeted, effective fundraising strategies to the highest levels of faith-based giving," said Brad Hill, chief partner success officer at Gloo. "With Westfall's long and trusted history as a leader in this space, we will be uniquely positioned to help faith-based and mission-driven organizations unlock essential resources to transform lives at a greater scale."

Following the acquisition, Westfall Group will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo. Founder of Westfall Group, Bob Westfall, will remain as CEO.

About Gloo

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-aligned AI, resources, insights, and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry, and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.gloo.com .

About Westfall Group

For more information, visit www.westfallgold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our pending acquisition of the Westfall Group and expected impact of the acquisition on our business. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Prospectus dated November 18, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 19, 2025 and in the other documents we file with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, which we expect to file on or around the date of this press release. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

