Church of Scientology Airs Messages of Purpose in Winter Olympics Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Olympic Winter Games—one of the rare moments when the world pauses to watch humanity at its best—the Church of Scientology will air two powerful ads designed to inspire viewers across cultures, countries and generations.

The two spots, titled "Anthem" and "We Are Giants," will air amid the Olympic broadcast, where stories of perseverance and human potential take center stage. While the Olympics showcase athletic excellence, the ads are not about winning medals. They focus on the purpose, promise and the inner strength shared by all people:

Speed Speed Speed Speed Church of Scientology airs two inspiring ads, “Anthem” and “We Are Giants,” during the Olympic Winter Games broadcast, sharing messages of purpose, resilience, and personal growth. Produced at Scientology Media Productions in Los Angeles, the campaign reflects the spirit of the Olympics and reaches viewers worldwide in 17 languages.

"Anthem" spotlights the unseen force behind every breakthrough, celebrating the drive that empowers all of us to achieve the extraordinary. Its message honors the greatest untapped power in the universe: the individual.





"We Are Giants," equally evocative, delivers a message of resilience, reminding viewers that deep down they are not defeated, but capable of rising at any moment. The only question is how.

Together, the commercials convey universal themes of courage, self-determination and personal growth—values that resonate beyond borders and nations and mirror the spirit of the Olympic Games.

In addition to the Olympic broadcast, the ads will also appear on the Church's social media platforms including X, Facebook and Instagram to reach international audiences. Both ads will be available in 17 languages, reinforcing the campaign's global scope.

The full versions of "Anthem" and "We Are Giants" can be seen on the Church's YouTube channel.

The ads were produced entirely in-house at Scientology Media Productions, the Church's state-of-the-art studio in Los Angeles.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International