Church of Scientology's Super Bowl Ad "Anthem" Soars Past 5 Million YouTube Views

Feb 22, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Anthem," the Church of Scientology's latest Super Bowl ad, has surpassed 5 million views on YouTube, marking a major milestone following its debut during the Big Game.

The achievement comes as "Anthem" continues to reach new audiences during coverage of the Winter Olympic Games, extending its reach and inspiring purpose and spiritual resurgence worldwide.

Celebrating the spirit of determination, "Anthem" encourages viewers to rise above limitations and pursue the extraordinary.

This marks the 14th consecutive year the Church of Scientology has premiered a new commercial at the Super Bowl, continuing a legacy of award-winning ads, each carrying an enduring message of hope and inspiration.   

The ad is available in 17 languages and can be seen on the Church's YouTube page or at Scientology.TV/You.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

