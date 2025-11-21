Church of the Highlands expands partnership with food banks, continues annual tradition of giving out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

Across the states of Alabama and Georgia, many will receive a full Thanksgiving meal for their family at no cost as a part of Highlands' annual Thanksgiving outreach.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, volunteers across Church of the Highlands' campuses will assemble and hand-deliver thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families in need throughout Alabama and Georgia, marking over 10 years of supporting families with meals for the holiday. The outreach will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving, ensuring families have everything they need to prepare a holiday meal.

Due to increased need this year, Highlands is also expanding its partnership with local food banks, nonprofits, and area ministries to meet the growing need for food assistance in many communities. Through these partnerships, campuses are hosting food drives, coordinating distribution efforts, and providing support to organizations already serving on the front lines of hunger relief. As Lead Pastor Mark Pettus recently shared, "We want to stand alongside the incredible people in our communities who are serving families every day and make sure no one walks through this season alone."

Highlands members are committed to making a difference in the lives of people around them, which is why the Thanksgiving outreach was started in 2014. Meal recipients are nominated by Highlands small group members who personally know individuals or families who could be encouraged or supported during this season. Each family will receive a full meal, including a turkey and traditional sides, and volunteers will be available to pray with families and offer encouragement.

In addition to the Thanksgiving initiative, Highlands hosts monthly First Saturday Serve outreaches at every campus, providing practical help and hope to thousands of people throughout the year.

For more information about Highlands' Thanksgiving Outreach at a campus near you and to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit the Serve App or connect with your local Highlands campus.

Photos are available here: November Outreach Photo Selects

About Church of the Highlands

Church of the Highlands is a life-giving local church with 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia. With a mission to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference, Highlands exists to transform lives and communities through faith and service.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com .

SOURCE Church of the Highlands